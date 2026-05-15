The blazer creator is trending again after replying to TikTok comments in isiXhosa

Farmingblonde’s original blazer transformation video continues to drive a viral sound online

A fashion brand relays tips on how to style blazers for different occasions

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Luzanne spoke in Xhosa in response to a comment. Image: @farmingblonde2/TikTok and @farmingblonde/Instagram

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The “Kyk wat doen ’n blazer” creator goes viral again as she flexes isiXhosa in TikTok replies. Mzansi is impressed.

A businesswoman who first went viral on TikTok for a simple blazer transformation video is trending again, this time after users noticed her confidently replying to comments in isiXhosa.

In the video posted on 25 March, the creator impressed SA when she replied to a comment in isiXhosa. She addressed the commenter saying:

"Nxiba iblazer."

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Viral blazer moment that started it all

The trend began with a clip from Farmingblonde showing how a blazer can completely transform an outfit. In the video, brand owner Luzanne Fouche demonstrates how the same leopard-print jumpsuit looks elevated when paired with an orange blazer.

The phrase “Kyk wat doen ’n blazer” (“Look what a blazer does”) quickly became a viral TikTok sound, with creators across platforms using it to showcase outfit transformations. The creator admitted she did not expect the video to take off so dramatically, saying:

“I didn't realise that a silly blazer was gonna go this viral and crazy.”

Different ways to style a blazer

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How to style a blazer like a pro

Fashion experts say the blazer works because of its versatility and it's ability to elevate both casual and formal outfits.

According to styling guidance from ELLE UK, blazers can be worn in multiple ways depending on the occasion. Key tips include:

Pairing an oversized blazer with fitted bottoms for balance

Using a belt to cinch the waist for shape

Layering over dresses for contrast

Keeping accessories minimal when the blazer is bold or patterned.

View the TikTok video below:

The comment section filled with admiration, humour, and praise from users celebrating the viral creator. This is what Mzansi said on her page:

Kristen said:

“You are that girl chomza🔥🔥🔥”

tlotli <3 wrote:

"“uya qonda?” yes mntase 😭🙏🏽”

Iyazi Jaxa stated:

“uOn sisi 🥺”

Ma2ula said:

“I fear you’ve just become even more iconic diva 😂♥️”

baneka ♛ praised:

“Wena o star shem 🥹🥹🥹”

Lesedi💋 exclaimed:

“Oh sana, ek is lief vir jou man!😭”

And Lolo 🇿🇦 added:

“Wena man....😁”

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Source: Briefly News