Two South African brothers built a clothing brand from a simple idea into a fast-growing business with major partnerships and impressive sales milestones

Their journey reflected how identifying a gap in the market and acting on it can lead to unexpected opportunities

The story inspired many, showing how local entrepreneurs can compete in global markets while building strong homegrown brands

Big business ideas don’t always start with big plans. Sometimes they begin with something simple, even personal, and grow into something much bigger than expected.

The picture on the left showed the brothers travelling. Image: daneelsteinmann

Source: Instagram

Brothers Daneel Steinmann and Stef Steinmann turned a simple idea into a thriving clothing brand, building a business that now operates on a multimillion-rand scale. The idea started back in 2019 when they struggled to find vintage-style rugby shirts to support the Springboks. Instead of settling, they created their own designs, unknowingly laying the foundation for what would become their brand, Old School.

Their breakthrough moment came during the 2023 Rugby World Cup, when the business reportedly generated around R4 million in a single day, a figure that matched what they had previously made in an entire year. The surge showed just how strong the demand was for nostalgic, locally inspired merchandise. Chief Executive Officer Daniel Steinmann said in an interview with Business Tech. He said:

“Back then, we didn’t understand intellectual property or how rights work. We just put a Springbok on there, we launched the product, and we sold it.”

Startup journey turns into major business success

Since then, the brand has grown significantly, partnering with major teams and organisations, including football clubs and international sports brands. From humble beginnings in a Stellenbosch dorm room, the company now operates multiple retail outlets and employs hundreds of people. Steinmann added:

“We realised we can’t use someone’s IP if you don’t pay for it. That for us was a big turning point. They play in the margins by making their brands close enough to the reference brand to trigger value, but without having to pay the licenses.”

Their journey hasn’t been without challenges, including early issues around intellectual property, but those lessons helped shape a more sustainable and professional business. Today, their story stands as an example of how South African entrepreneurs can build globally relevant brands while staying rooted in local culture. Steinmann concluded:

“We felt that we were entering a space where there was already a globally proven model of people wanting to buy into their most beloved brands. They don’t just want to buy the kit or athleisure wear; they want to wear it as a fashion piece. That for us was why we kept building this.”

The visual on the left showed the brothers touring the UK. Image: daneelsteinmann

Source: Instagram

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Source: Briefly News