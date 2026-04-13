A food delivery driver opened up about her daily earnings, giving people a closer look at the realities behind the hustle many depend on

Her experience highlighted how effort and time don’t always translate into expected income, especially in gig-based work

The post sparked conversations about tipping culture, financial pressure, and the everyday struggles faced by delivery drivers

Behind every delivery notification is a story most people don’t see. Long hours, unpredictable earnings, and constant pressure to keep going. For many, the hustle doesn’t always match the reward.

The picture on the left showed Kay Mampone posing next to her delivery scooter. Image: @MKAYMAMPONE

Source: TikTok

A woman known as @MKAYMAMPONE took to X on 11 April 2026 to share her experience working as a food delivery driver. Alongside a photo of herself in uniform next to her bike, she broke down exactly how her day went, and it wasn’t what many expected.

She explained that she had completed 20 orders in a single day, putting in the hours and effort required to keep up with demand. Despite that, she revealed she only made R77 in tips, an amount that surprised many people who assumed delivery drivers earned more from customers.

To make matters worse, her day didn’t end smoothly. She shared that while heading to her 21st order, her bike started giving her problems. What made it even more frustrating was that the next delivery had a tip of R40, which she ultimately missed out on.

Delivery hustle shows harsh earning reality

Nokthula Mkay's post quickly gained attention, with many South Africans relating to the realities of gig work. Some pointed out how unpredictable tipping can be, while others highlighted the rising costs of maintaining bikes and covering fuel or repairs.

Despite everything, her message remained clear: the hustle continues. Even after setbacks, she showed determination to keep pushing, something many admired as they reflected on how tough earning a living can be in these types of jobs.

The visual on the left showed the car boot filled with groceries to be delivered. Image: @MKAYMAMPONE

Source: Twitter

Check out the X post below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

A Dog of War commented:

“20 orders and only R77 in tips… that’s really bad. Where are you delivering? You should try areas where people tip better.”

Mandla Mthabela commented:

“Keep going, Nokuthula, the Lord will bless the work of your hands.”

Tshego Mokone commented:

“Keep going, life is step by step. I’m encouraged by your hustle.”

Lindani M. commented:

“It gets better every day, just keep moving.”

Maluka commented:

“It’s probably a stator that needs replacing, that’s a common issue with those bikes.”

cn commented:

“You’re still using an old scooter, let me help you upgrade to a manual bike for faster deliveries.”

Vuka asked:

“What are your banking details? I’d like to tip you for making me smile.”

Williams Phiri commented:

“Keep pushing, one day you’ll look back and smile.”

Dero asked:

“Why not try Sixty60 at Checkers? I think they pay better per delivery.”

Kellz commented:

“Whenever I see a woman doing deliveries on a bike, it makes me question why some men don’t have a plan for income.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to delivery drivers

A delivery driver encouraged matric learners to embrace academic setbacks as stepping stones to future success, prompting Mzansi to react.

A woman shared her weekly delivery driver's pay slip, revealing how gig work earnings are structured; giving netizens insight into a business they never thought had money.

A Mr D delivery driver hopped onto TikTok and got candid about what she earned for each delivery, sparking reactions online.

Source: Briefly News