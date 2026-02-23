Durban billionaire Vivian Reddy recently celebrated his birthday, and the celebrations took place on Sunday, 16 February

His wife, former The Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star Sorisha Naidoo, posted the video and penned a sweet message

Mzansi responded to the Instagram post and wished Vivian Reddy a happy birthday

Mzansi's favourite celebrity couple, Sorisha Naidoo and her husband Vivian Reddy, recently tugged at heartstrings with their sweet letters.

On Sunday, 22 February 2026, Vivian Reddy celebrated his birthday surrounded by family and friends. The cute Instagram post was shared by Sorisha Naidoo, and she wrote a loving message to her man.

Vivian Reddy celebrates birthday

In the cute message, Sorisha expressed her love and admiration for Reddy, adding that he is a rare gem and the greatest addition in her life.

"To my dearest love, on this joyous birthday: Bravo for embracing the night until midnight’s whisper, swaying with the boundless spirit of youth, and pouring out affection as if every moment were our last. As I’ve always whispered, you are a rare gem among millions, a heavyweight champion reigning supreme in my heart. With your touch, all turns to shimmering gold, and victory trails your every step. LYW."

Returning the love, Reddy thanked his wife for the kind words and thanked her for loving him. He said Sorisha makes him extremely happy and sees a brighter future with her in it.

"Your words touch my heart in ways I cannot fully express. Thank you for your beautiful love, your constant strength, and the joy you bring into my life every single day. You are the true gold in my journey, my partner, my inspiration, and the heart of our family. Every victory, every step forward, is brighter because you walk beside me. I am truly blessed to share this life with you."

Fans, friends, and followers all gathered to wish the businessman a happy birthday. Below are some of the reactions:

mmuuzz87 was amazed by Sorisha's dress:

"You looked stunning, that outfit looks beautiful on you, so dignified yet so elegant."

danielle.neela wished the businessman a happy birthday:

"Happy birthday to Mr Reddy, you are an amazing wife."

_ntobeko2 penned a sweet message:

"Happy birthday, Mr Reddy. What a glorious night it was. Happiest birthday to your king. Blessings upon blessings."

aubreypam reacted:

"Such a beautiful family, grounded and blessed."

londy_mazwide_eventdesigner said:

"Happiest Birthday Uncle Vivian @vivian_reddy_official @sorishanaidoo well done for putting a smile on his face."

becca_ann_g said:

"Simple yet so elegant. A perfect example of not boasting about your wealth. May the Almighty grant Mr Vivian Reddy a healthy and blessed year ahead."

winnie_ntshaba said:

"Happy birthday, Mr Reddy. Blessings."

thobssss stated:

"Ncooo. This is such a heartwarming message, my love @sorishanaidoo. Your love is definitely an inspirational one. Happiest Birthday, my brother @vivian_reddy_official. May the good Lord turn all your dreams into reality."

bheki_mageba replied:

"Happy birthday, my brother. All the blessings as you get younger."

Vivian sweeps floor in Diwali

In a previous report from Briefly News, a viral Facebook video of Vivian Reddy sweeping at his home after Diwali celebrations had gone viral.

The businessman was at his mansion in Umhlanga, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, when he helped clean. This has sparked a fierce debate about his humility or lack of it, with people sharing their mixed thoughts about Vivian.

