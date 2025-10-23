A viral Facebook video has emerged of Durban billionaire Vivian Reddy sweeping at his home after Diwali celebrations

The businessman, who is married to The Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star Sorisha Naidoo, was at his home in Umhlanga

This has sparked a fierce debate about his humility or lack of it, with people sharing their mixed thoughts about Vivian

A video of the Durban billionaire Vivian Reddy sweeping at his home after the Diwali celebrations has gone viral. Image: Sorishanaidoo

Wealthy Durban businessman Vivian Reddy was the talk of the town following his latest act of humility. Reddy, who is married to The Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star Sorisha Naidoo, hosted a grand Diwali celebration party at their mansion in Umhlanga.

Instead of calling it a night or unwinding after the festivities were over, he decided to pick up a broom and clean.

The moment was captured on video and was shared on Facebook by user Jayanthie Jane Pillay, who praised the billionaire for always showing his humble and kind side.

Video of Vivian sweeping after Diwali trends

The user lauded Reddy for setting a good example for other people on how to be successful while staying humble.

"Vivian Reddy may be a billionaire, but his humility remains his greatest wealth. He is down-to-earth and is the most humble person who inspires volumes of people. He is seen in this video with a broom in hand, sweeping away the mess. It was a simple gesture — yet one that spoke volumes about his character.

Despite his success and stature, he continues to lead by example, reminding everyone that true greatness lies in humility".

Watch the Facebook video here.

Social media users shared their mixed thoughts about the video, with some people praising him, while others did not think of this as a big deal.

Nadira Singh

"Hahaha. If this is true, then it's just acting for the camera."

Chuckleberry Finn

"Check how he eyes the camera at the end.. that look asking, 'did you get me?"

Sashveer Arjoon

"Bra, please, this is just for the video. After 5 minutes, his workers will do the cleaning up."

Meanwhile, others defended him:

Lara Pillay

"He’s a humble and simple man."

Sita Hiralal

"His good humanitarian character is always admirable."

Deshan Govender

"Lol, cleaning his own yard after the celebration. Also, Uncle V did not understand the task at hand. He wants to gather dirt, then push away, move to a different zone, pick up a box, sweep a water puddle and then push dirt into the sand/grass. Overall, sir, for picking up a broom regardless of whether to show or not is good, won’t call it humilit, more humbleness and grounded."

Elton Moodley

"A humble soul. I served him at the old Mykonos restaurant in Musgrave back then in 2004. He is Wealthy, but I never knew that back then. Mr Vivian was so humble, so respectful, so calm and so peaceful."

Sorisha Naidoo on KwaDukuza Mall

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sorisha Naidoo topped online trends with her new video promoting the KwaDukuza Mall on its seventh birthday.

The Real Housewives of Durban star was mocked over her physical appearance and designer outfit. Her video has quickly gone viral on social media, and the online community has had plenty to say about the rich housewife.

