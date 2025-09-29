Sorisha Naidoo topped online trends with her new video promoting the KwaDukuza Mall on its seventh birthday

The Real Housewives of Durban star was mocked over her physical appearance and designer outfit

Her video has quickly gone viral on social media, and the online community has had plenty to say about the rich housewife

Sorisha Naidoo went viral for promoting the KwaDukuza Mall. Images: sorishanaidoo

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV personality Sorisha Naidoo is on a promotional run for the KwaDukuza Mall and uses her platform to raise awareness of her new business venture.

In her latest video, posted on 27 September 2025, Sorisha celebrated the mall's seventh birthday since it opened its doors in 2018 in KwaZulu-Natal.

Taking to the mall's Instagram page, the businesswoman and philanthropist was captured standing in front of the entrance, reflecting on the birthday celebration with coworkers and the community:

"What an eventful day, spending and celebrating our seventh birthday at KwaDukuza Mall. I just want to say thank you to everyone who came to celebrate with us, especially our sponsors."

She went on to list their sponsors and honoured the families and community members who have supported the mall from its inception.

Her husband and chairman of the mall, Vivian Reddy, echoed Sorisha's sentiments and highlighted that the mall had employed 1,100 people, with plans to provide even more job opportunities in future.

Sorisha Naidoo hosted the KwaDukuza community to celebrate the KwaDukuza Mall's seventh birthday. Image: sorishanaidoo

Source: Instagram

The celebration was held at the mall's kids' play area and was complete with cool prizes and a birthday cake to mark the milestone.

Online users took to social media with comments about the celebration, more so Sorisha's video, and their criticism was anything but constructive.

Watch Sorisha Naidoo's video below:

How did social media react?

Though the original comments section was switched off, gossipmonger Musa Khawula did not miss the opportunity to share Sorisha Naidoo's video on Twitter (X). Read some of his followers' comments below:

ms_sunfloweer said:

"Her stylist really hates her, even on the show; all her outfits are just."

charleezzy_ trolled:

"Dressed like a rapper from Atlanta."

SheIsHloni advised:

"There’s a particular way you need to stand when you’re shaped like this, either cross your legs or bend one leg, and avoid big shoes. Their heaviness emphasises the kiss kiss."

LolaMonsue was shocked:

"This outfit? The jeans? The shoes? Ohh, Soriri??"

LadyM1306 laughed:

"A lot is going on here."

Social media users mocked Sorisha Naidoo’s look while promoting the KwaDukuza Mall. Image: kwadukuzamall

Source: Instagram

PreciousShange asked:

"How does Sorisha manage to look broke and rich at the same time?"

Ms_McKaye wrote:

"This is why the mall’s account disabled comments on Instagram."

msjmusa posted:

"Sori-Sori, I hate the person who took this video!"

patriot_of_rsa added:

"I thought it was AI, I couldn’t believe my eyes."

melanin_afrique raised the Khanyi Mbau lookalike claims:

"I thought it was a parody and not the actual Sorisha. In fact, I thought this was Khanyi."

Sorisha Naidoo surprised with diamond ring

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sorisha Naidoo's husband surprising her with a massive diamond ring.

Vivian Reddy showed fans his romantic side and planned a special surprise for his wife that had social media ladies swooning.

Source: Briefly News