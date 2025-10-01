Shebeshxt is said to have sent R40,000 to Amapiano star Zee Nxumalo during a podcast interview

The pair competed in a game with a bet that the loser would transfer money to the winner's bank account, and Zee got the shock of her life when the funds cleared

Their video drew sharp criticism from the online community, with people accusing the rapper of "buying" Zee's love

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt gave Zee Nxumalo's bank account a massive glow-up. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap/ Facebook, zeenxumalo_/ Instagram

Source: UGC

In case you thought Shebeshxt was down and out, he has just proven that he’s still on top.

The Limpopo rapper was recently interviewed on The Freshmen Podcast on 30 September 2025 to give insight into his collaboration with Zee Nxumalo, who was also part of the discussion and kitted in a Shebe-inspired look.

The musos' worlds collided in their new hit song Rato Laka, which saw them fuse their Sepedi and isiZulu backgrounds for a Lekompo hit.

"I can't explain it, but the song needed her."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While they usually perform in their native tongues, their ability to speak other languages was challenged when the musicians were tasked with translating English sentences into either isiZulu or Sepedi.

With Shebeshxt struggling to keep up with Zee, who managed to score points for successfully translating English to Sepedi, he ultimately lost and had to send the singer R40,000 as a prize, which he did.

The interview captures Zee's reaction to receiving the money, as well as a boastful Shebeshxt, who casually brushed off the massive transaction. After revealing the millions of rands in his bank account, it's evident that the R40,000 was mere pocket change for the controversial rapper.

"I want her to go and buy herself a car."

"I have to go and perform now, wrap it up!"

Meanwhile, Zee was overwhelmed and experiencing heart palpitations after the funds were cleared in her bank account.

Shebeshxt transferred R40,000 to Zee Nxumalo after losing a game. Image: FRESHMEN MAGAZINE

Source: Youtube

Their interaction was met with conflicting views from the online community, as many people weighed in on the stereotype that Limpopo men use their money to win over their dream girls.

Watch their Freshmen Podcast interview below:

How did social media react?

Online users criticised Shebeshxt for sending money to Zee Nxumalo. Read their comments below:

sthembisomx_ said:

"A simp of a thug.'

ProTwoolz laughed:

"She didn't even say 'thank you.' LOL, y'all keep sending them money, though."

Neoworldwide_ joked:

"You guys clearly don't know how Pedi men operate."

Chris_Exfail added:

"Limpopo bros never disappoint!!"

PhindileKumalo4 threw shade at Shebeshxt's girlfriend Kholofelo:

"Kholo is an understanding wife, shame."

Online users criticised Shebeshxt for sending money to Zee Nxumalo. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap/ Facebook, zeenxumalo_/ Instagram

Source: UGC

How did social media react?

Online users criticised Shebeshxt for sending that money to Zee Nxumalo. Read their comments below:

sthembisomx_ said:

"A simp of a thug.'

ProTwoolz laughed:

"She didn't even say 'thank you.' LOL, y'all keep sending them money, though."

Neoworldwide_ joked:

"You guys clearly don't know how Pedi men operate."

Chris_Exfail added:

"Limpopo bros never disappoint!!"

PhindileKumalo4 threw shade at Shebeshxt's girlfriend Kholofelo:

"Kholo is an understanding wife, shame."

Meanwhile, others worried about the rapper's financial future:

ChrisExelFan said:

"SARS is watching him, knowing he's not paying them. Soon, we are gonna donate for him to pay SARS millions."

thabiiiee wrote:

"One of these days, he'll be asking for donations."

SirDavid_Dashe posted:

"I hope he also took the medical aid for his reckless lifestyle."

Sol Phenduka praises Shebeshxt

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sol Phenduka giving Shebeshxt his flowers.

The podcaster and radio personality said Shebe was on a league of his own, and that no other artist in South Africa could compare to him.

Source: Briefly News