South African musician Young Stunna recently showed off his bill after dining at a Cape Town restaurant

The Amapiano star had seemingly feasted with several people, who went all out, ordering some of the finest dishes on the menu, and social media had plenty to say

Online users were anything but impressed at Stunna splurging on food, criticising him for making poor financial decisions while fearing for his future

South African singer Young Stunna had a jolly ol' time in Cape Town and couldn't help but show his online community what he got up to.

After recently spoiling himself with a stunning new car, the Amapiano sensation drove to Cape Town to celebrate, and he did not hold back.

Taking to his Instagram story on 29 September 2025, the Adiwele hitmaker dined like a king and shared a picture of his food from the famous Utopia Restaurant, as well as his bill.

Stunna's receipt comprised several alcoholic beverages and a seafood platter worth a whopping R5,250. His bill rounded up to R6,415 and totalled to R7,184, including the R769 service fee.

While this wouldn't be the first time a celebrity flaunted their restaurant bill on social media, the displays of wealth continue to be shamed by many online users, and Stunna was no exception.

See the pictures below, posted by Musa Khawula:

How did social media react?

As expected, social media was quick to react to his display of wealth. South African social media users criticised Young Stunna and accused him of making poor financial decisions. Read some of their comments below:

Melusi_Mokone said:

"Then you wonder why most people end up asking for donations, spending such amounts?! In restaurants nog!! But who am I fooling? People do whatever they want with their money. It's just wise to use it on something meaningful."

1oneMbuso was shocked:

"Paying 5k for a seafood platter is the most outrageous and diabolical thing I've seen today."

GadaffiPapi was not impressed:

"Celebrities NEVER LEARN, especially the ones in Mzansi. It’s tiring always having to save them with donations, but when they have money, they eat prawns worth R7000."

iamziyar argued:

"This is why musicians, actors and everyone in the arts dies poor. It's not because there is no money in the industry, but because people don't have good saving habits, they spend it willy-nilly and even take pictures to brag on social media. People in this industry are childish."

Meanwhile, others pulled the old "we will be there" as they anticipate Stunna's fall from grace:

Oriana_RSA declared:

"We will be there."

BBK29_ said:

"He must pray he never goes broke, or if it happens, he must go get his own mamlambo because of the amount of bookmarks on this post. It is clear people will be there no matter what."

Maleka4Lerato wrote:

"I will send him this the day he asks for a donation and blames the government for not supporting artists."

AstronautTPT was looking forward:

"This 'I Blew It' episode is gonna be lit. 2029 here we come!"

