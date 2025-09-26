TikTok user Libhongo Arosi took to his account to show a large group of students, who he claimed were from Mopane Residence, running down the street in their underwear

The young men, who Libhongo said were in their first year of studies, were chanting a tune as they ran on campus

A few online community members found the clip comical, while others didn't see why the students had to be half-naked

A young man filmed University of Pretoria residence students running in their underwear. Images: JGI/Tom Grill / Getty Images, @libhongo.arosi_6 / Instagram

Source: UGC

A University of Pretoria (also known as Tuks) student captured the moment of a group of res students, who he claimed were from Mopane Residence, running half-naked in the streets. While some thought it was all fun and games, others disagreed.

Libhongo Arosi uploaded the clip to his TikTok account on 25 September, 2025. The young men, only wearing underwear, were chanting as they ran on one of the roads on the campus.

The TikTok user laughed and wrote in his caption:

"Tuksres first-years go through a lot! What is this for?"

Tuks hazing gets Mzansi talking

The viral video had hundreds of people on the app heading to the comment section. Some thought the young men didn't have to be running half-naked in the streets, while others thought it was all harmless fun.

At some universities' on-campus residences, it may be a part of the culture to have new students participate in activities that may be slightly embarrassing. However, occasionally, some rituals are taken too far, resorting to high levels of torture or humiliation.

The video of the University of Pretoria students' hazing divided the internet. Image: Brothers91

Source: Getty Images

@airblack911 pointed out:

"Running and singing are okay, but why are they not dressed?"

@kwanele960, who experienced something similar, wrote with a laugh:

"Yeyi, you don't know the half of it. We used to sing the social song and dance during our first week. Mind you, we had to do it three to four times a day, and we had to shout from the top of our voices. You just end up enjoying and making the most of it."

@imbongi_yabantu felt a sense of relief and shared in the comment section:

"To think I almost stayed there. Thank you, God, for opening my eyes."

@minduntitled, who witnessed the antics, said:

"I saw them running past our res, too! Super random. I was busy being cooked by assignments, and then I just heard and saw them running outside."

@dlaminisiphi wondered in the comments:

"What happens if you don't do this?"

@bradstalli told the online community:

"That's tradition right there."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

3 Other stories about the University of Pretoria

In another article, Briefly News reported that a brilliant actuarial science student completed her degree at 17. Her inspiring academic journey started at 14, and she plans to obtain her master's degree next.

reported that a brilliant actuarial science student completed her degree at 17. Her inspiring academic journey started at 14, and she plans to obtain her master's degree next. Earlier this year, Afro-soul singer Berita secured her qualification from the learning institution. The hitmaker revealed that she was focusing her time on obtaining her MBA.

Legendary South African actor John Kani praised his granddaughter after she graduated from the University of Pretoria. The young woman, Simile Rafani, obtained her LLB, becoming the first lawyer in the Kani family.

Source: Briefly News