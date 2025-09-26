An American woman, Summer Adawn, learned of a South African hospital worker allegedly in possession of human placentas

The 39-year-old Mpumalanga woman confirmed to local authorities that she was a cleaner in a maternity ward in

Many South African online users felt embarrassed that the news had reached the United States, joking that Summer was putting the country on blast

South Africans were ashamed when an American woman knew about a Mpumalanga hospital worker allegedly trying to sell human placentas. Images: @summeradawn

On 17 September, 2025, an employee at a hospital in Mpumalanga, Rose Mnisi, was arrested after she allegedly possessed human placentas that she wanted to sell. Although the news is still fresh, it has reached the United States, prompting an American woman to react to the horrid allegations, surprising South Africans.

On 24 September, 2025, TikTok user Summer Adawn took to her account to share her shock about the local headlines.

While sitting in her car, Summer—unafraid of any repercussions—said to the online crowd:

"South African news is so tea! There is a hospital worker who was arrested for stealing human remains and placentas to try to sell them on the black market. And I ain't got to say 'allegedly,' what the f*ck are you going to do to me?"

How was the hospital worker arrested?

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli explained that members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) from the Lydenburg K9 Unit conducted routine patrols when they received a tip-off.

According to the information provided, it was alleged that the 39-year-old sought potential buyers for human body tissue, which she carried in a plastic bag. The woman has since appeared in court and been charged with the illegal possession of human tissues.

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster stated that Rose Mnisi confirmed that she was a cleaner at a maternity ward in the province. Image: @CrimeWatch_RSA

News shocks South Africans

Several South Africans expressed embarrassment in Summer's comment section after learning that news from their country had reached people around the world.

@just.maryjane__ asked the public:

"How did she find out before us?"

@ofentse_m17 humorously told Summer:

"As South Africans, we would like to distance ourselves from these allegations, and we ask that we be given privacy in this difficult month."

A stunned @olonamari wondered:

"Okay, wait, how did this tea get to the US before I even heard about it? Imagine, I'm hearing my country's tea from you, boo."

@tashiaj shared with people on the internet:

"You know this is happening everywhere in the world, right? If you don't take your placenta home, what do you think they do with it? It's worth a lot of money."

@zar_zu remarked under the post:

"Why are you putting us on blast, ma'am? We are going through a lot as a country. We're still waiting for the rapture, too, you know."

@zamalotshwangobese wrote in the comment section:

"First it was 'Beauty and the Bester,' followed by the rapture, and now this? Yoh, I’m so embarrassed."

Source: Briefly News