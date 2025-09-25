A South African man took to TikTok to humorously share that he had made it to heaven following the 'rapture'

News about a rapture took the internet by storm when former actress Mahlatse Letoka sent a mass email to her colleagues, warning them about what was alleged to come

Thousands of internet users joined in on the fun and filled the man's comment section with jokes

A man joked that he was already in heaven after the 'rapture.' Images: @6akesss

Source: TikTok

After discussions about the rapture, involving local pastors and a South African actress, made the rounds on the internet this week, a young man comedically joined the conversation. After pretending to have experienced the ascension to the pearly gates, many people on the internet found the post hilarious, joining in on the fun.

Using the TikTok handle @6akesss, the man took to his account on 24 September, 2025, uploading a video captioned:

"Coming to you live from heaven."

With a bright light surrounding him, he told the online crowd:

"We have now made it into the kingdom, guys. If you're still on the ground right now, it's chai (it's over), boy."

How did the 'rapture' make world news?

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Mahlatse Letoka made global headlines when she sent an email to all her KPMG colleagues from across the globe, stating that the rapture would occur between 23 and 24 September, 2025.

A screenshot of the email shared on X by user @Thando______ read that Mahlatse, who referred to herself as Jesus Christ's servant, said she would rather get fired than see her colleagues "go through this."

Apart from attaching a PDF titled 'Notes on the Gospel of Jesus Christ' for her colleagues to read, she also told them:

"Listen, World War 3 is coming, and this entire economy is about to collapse (New York is likely to go down first). Jesus will take the Christians who are ready (filled with the Holy Spirit and prayered up)."

Unfortunately for Christians who believed in the rapture, it did not take place.

An X user shared a screenshot of Mahlatse Letoka's rapture email to her KPMG colleagues. Image: @Thando_.

Source: Twitter

According to reports from The South African and Bona Magazine, KPMG confirmed Mahlatse's email, adding that it was sent without authorisation and clarifying that it was Mahlatse's personal view.

Internet jokes about the rapture

After receiving over two million views since its publication, the viral video had nearly tens of thousands of social media users joking along with the local man about the rapture.

@essyhadassah256, who referred to Ethiopia's unique calendar year, remarked with a laugh:

"The Ethiopians have to wait for seven more years for the rapture."

@dontesprivatestory joked in the comment section:

"Guys, I’m at work, and I think I missed it. Is there a late bus? It’s my first rapture, I don't know how it works."

After watching the TikTok clip, @dave03166 said:

"Me watching this from earth, wondering how my alarm didn’t wake me up for the rapture."

A humorous @rtdei0 stated:

"Not to sound proud or anything, but since the 21st, I’ve been in heaven as a staff member. They put me on the social media committee."

@charitykundw, who didn't see the humour, paraphrased a couple of Bible verses and wrote:

"Making heaven a subject of comedy reduces something sacred to entertainment, which shows a lack of reverence. We must remember that heaven is real, holy, and eternal. It’s not for jokes but for hope and salvation."

@angel.divinity also didn't find the post funny and added in the comment section:

"I don’t see how anyone is laughing at this. God is not to be mocked, and we’re not supposed to play with matters like this. I pray that everyone understands the seriousness of this situation, in the name of Jesus Christ. Amen."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

3 Other stories about the rapture

In another article, Briefly News reported that a man who people thought looked like the common depiction of Jesus responded to the rapture talks in a humorous TikTok video.

reported that a man who people thought looked like the common depiction of Jesus responded to the rapture talks in a humorous TikTok video. Media personality Dineo Ranaka jokingly tested her transport for the rapture and arrived in 'paradise.' Her post left many South African social media users in stitches.

A Nigerian pastor took to TikTok to apologise for causing a panic with his rapture prediction. However, his words didn't convince South Africans, who thought it wasn't enough to undo the fear that had been caused.

Source: Briefly News