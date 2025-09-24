Reality TV star Dineo Ranaka had South Africans talking on social media when she posted humorous videos about 'The Rapture'

Ranaka left SA in stitches when she shared videos of herself "testing her transport for The Rapture" and arriving in "paradise"

South Africans took to Ranaka's videos this week to comment on her humorous videos on Instagram

Award-winning TV producer and radio personality Dineo Ranaka recently caused a buzz on social media when she commented on the 'Rapture'.

The radio personality's comments come after former Generations: The Legacy actress Mahlatse Letoka sent a mass email to her colleagues at KPMG about a 'Rapture'.

Ranaka previously had social media buzzing when an old video of her kissing Kenny Kunene resurfaced online.

The Metro FM radio personality shared a video on her Instagram account on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, of herself getting inside a box and captioned the clip:

"Testing transport durability for rapture."

Ranaka also wrote in the comment section of her video:

" 😂😂😂😂😂 Guys, this is not funny 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

South Africans respond to Ranaka's video

Dineo's sister and Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka replied:

"W*f 😂😂😂."

Donald.dee said:

"😂😂😂😂 I swear we are the playful adults ever."

Amomodisee commented:

"The way I'm claustrophobic. My heart started going boom boom the second you put one leg in."

Maneodee replied:

"O mong a re, 'kante bashimane a ba sende chelete ya rapture?' (Someone asked why aren't the boys sending money for the rapture?) Ya’ll are unserious people! 😭😭😭."

Actress Refilwe Modiselle responded:

"But, Chomi, why didn’t you check if there’s room for both of us? I guess you’ll check if I’m alive tomorrow 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️😅. Testing testing, 123, Where am I? Where are you? 😂."

Portia_thekiso said:

"Mabare bare gate (apparently) it has been postponed. 😂😂😂 We are safe for now. Tswa mo box," (Get out of the box).

Mpule_princess responded:

"Who else stopped breathing when the box stopped moving? Le tlo re bolaya bo Dineo bathong😂," (You are going to kill us).

Afikam_hair_beauty asked:

"What about the kids, Dineo? 😢😮😂😂"

Dineo Ranaka replied:

"@afikam_hair_beauty I'm checking all boxes for a safe delivery 😂😂."

Rhods999 said:

"Nobody knows the time and day when the rapture will be."

The media personality also shared another video about 'The Rapture' on her Instagram account on Wednesday, 24 September 2025.

She captioned the clip: " My Rapture Vlog. Paradise is perfect. 🥰🥰🥰🥰 I highly recommend ✨. #rapture #paradise #satire #fyp #vlog."

ms_leemolefe replied:

"I couldn't sleep last night because I was waiting😂not sure when I fell asleep."

Mama_thuls wrote:

"They chowed the tender money, so there is no rapture.😂😂"

Beautemmabotse responded:

"Mara, (but) what about the 3I ATLAS with this horrifying object approaching the earth banna."

