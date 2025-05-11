TV personality and reality TV star Dineo Ranaka recently shared a video of her new boyfriend

The Metro FM radio personality took to her Instagram account this weekend to confirm rumours that she's in a relationship again

Fans of the entertainment and industry friends took to her social media post to congratulate her

Metro FM's radio personality Dineo Ranaka debuts new man. Dineo Ranaka

Source: Instagram

Podcaster and reality TV star Dineo Ranaka, who announced her new talk show this past week has hinted that she's no longer single.

The Metro FM radio personality, who recently opened up about her mental health struggles announced her new man in a video on her social media platform.

The media personality shared a video of her alleged new boyfriend on her Instagram account on Friday, 9 May.

Ranaka first debuted her boyfriend at the Metro FM Music Awards in Mpumalanga a week ago.

South Africans respond to Dineo's latest video

ThembisileNtaka said:

"Ujabulile oe and that’s so beautiful to witness."

KholosaMintoe wrote:

"One thing about Dineo she loves loudly, again and again and again."

Nonhlanhla Mkhabela said:

"This is so beautiful. Love alway wins...God is showing off in your life."

NazouSityala replied:

"One thing about God kesana. Power of restoration. Love it for you mommy."

I loveAlou said:

"Why am I so excited? God is great!"

Muvhango actress GabisileT wrote:

"A man that’s with you must be a man ozaziyo ke sana! Big ups to him."

Ollabo said:

"Sister you are back in the game again. Wishing you loads of love."

ThisIsMands wrote:

"@dineoranaka I absolutely love and appreciate the sincerity of your complements. They are authentic and truly honour and celebrate the receiver. I listened to you last as you cleared out the misunderstanding on the complement that you were giving @l_tido. You said what you initially wanted him to receive in the complement about being a Live TV Podcast host and did it so respectfully. It was so beautiful to witness. Well done mama. We see you and appreciate learning from you."

YelangNjika said:

"Beloved, you are radiant and favored indeed. God's glory shines through you."

Makhotso Nkane replied:

"May God grant him wisdom to handle you with care."

Ngigubusi responded:

"Olerato, some of us can only wish for such love. Not to be posted (ngoba people will get me wrong) but to be genuinely loved. Siyeke ezinye nezinye, uthandwe nje just because!! Awuthi ngiyo mamela uAnita Baker ngi blue."

BlissBerryAura said:

"We out here with pom poms waving in the air sa Mma. Celebrating you and with you all the way!!! Go Mungas!"

