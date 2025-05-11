Videographer and reality TV star Ranaka Ranaka recently shared a Mother's Day message to Katlego Ranaka

Ranaka's niece, who passed away in January this year and left behind her four-year-old son

The 24-year-old's aunt, Nompumelelo Ranaka, revealed that the rising star passed away from natural causes on Thursday, 23 January

Katlego Ranaka's uncle Ranaka Ranaka celebrates her on Mother's Day.

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Ranaka Ranaka wished his late niece, Katlego Ranaka, a happy Mother's Day message on Sunday, 11 May.

Katlego, who is the daughter of actress Manaka Ranaka and Sipho Lekaba, passed away earlier this year at 24 years.

The videographer penned a sweet Mother's Day message to his niece on his Instagram story this weekend.

"Happy heavenly Mother's Day, my baby," wrote Ranaka.

Katlego Ranaka's uncle Ranaka Ranaka celebrates her on Mother's Day.

Source: Instagram

Katlego Ranaka leaves behind her four-year-old son

The rising star, Katlego Ranaka loved her four-year-old son, Mpho Ranaka loudly and proudly on her social media accounts.

The late star revealed on her Instagram post that her son was a gift from God, and he will always be her first love. She shared a photo of her son on her Instagram post in November 2023 and captioned the post:

"Love of my life this one."

The Ranakas also celebrated the late radio personality's pregnancy by throwing her a baby shower. Katlego also shared photos of her pregnancy on her Instagram account in 2020 and captioned the post:

"Mpho ya modimo" (gift from God).

Naledipodi replied to her post and said:

"Congratulations KG. Wishing you nothing but the best in this new journey of motherhood."

Mogcarthy replied:

"Mmmh congratulations my favourate actor ya ko Rhythm City. You are gonna be the greatest and caring mom of them all."

phila815 said:

"My baby. I was her high school teacher. She was very intelligent, soft spoken and naturally beautiful girl...too sad."

Jagermiester wrote:

"I'm so sorry. I went through the same thing years back and guess what, it still feels like it happened yesterday. We just learn to live with the pain. It never heals. Death be not proud! "

punch said:

"Condolences to the Ranaka family. Katlego may your soul rest. We will always remember you. Gone but never forgotten."

Katlego's sister, Naledi Ranaka said in a TikTok post.

“If love could have saved you, then you would have lived forever. Day 3 and I still can’t believe you’re gone. I don’t even have the words to express how I feel right now but maybe I will someday day. While God eased your pain he broke my heart. You were my day one. Maybe in another life time I would have been able to say goodbye. Fly high my angel I love beyond infinity, she wrote.

Mzansi meets Katlego Ranaka’s father, Sipho Lekaba in a video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in February that South Africans were introduced to Katlego Ranaka's father, Sipho Lekaba at her memorial service.

Actress Manaka Ranaka presented Katlego's father with their daughter's portrait during the ceremony.

Her celebrity friends and fans of the Generations: The Legacy star have taken to social media to comfort her.

