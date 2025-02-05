South Africans were introduced to Katlego Ranaka's father, Sipho Lekaba at her memorial service

Actress Manaka Ranaka presented Katlego's father with their daughter's portrait during the ceremony

Celebrity friends and fans of the Generations: The Legacy star have taken to social media to comfort her

Legendary actress Manaka Ranaka celebrated her late daughter, Katlego Ranaka at her memorial service with her father, Sipho Lekaba.

The reality TV star and radio personality passed away on Thursday, 23 January at 24 years.

The singer's memorial service was held on Thursday, 30 January, while her funeral was on Saturday, 1 February 2025.

Social media user Tamarafally recently shared a video of Manaka Ranaka's baby daddy, Sipho Lekaba at Katlego's memorial service.

In the video, the actress gifts Lekaba with a portrait of their late daughter and thanks him for supporting her throughout the years.

Manaka reveals in the video that their late daughter was humble, soft, and kind like her father's family. The Generations: The Legacy star also shares that her daughter had a close relationship with her father.

The thespian also admits that she and Katlego's father were apart for a long time but their late daughter brought them back together, [without her permission].

South Africans respond to Katlego's father's video

refilwe7 said:

"How daddy looked at the pic."

Jacqeuline Burger replied:

"She looks like her dad."

Natasha Entertainment said:

"I'm happy he was there to show support and be there for his daughter one last time. That is something we don't normally see from fathers."

lifecoachzee7 wrote:

"I love you babe. I am praying for calmness and strength."

dumisanimabunda769 replied:

"Ouch, at 23.

mwelase682 wrote:

"Oh maarn sana lwam. Take it one day at a time. May she rest in peace."

Generations: The Legacy actress celebrates her daughter

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in May 2024 that the former Stokvel actress Manaka Ranaka celebrated her daughter, Thandokuhle Ranaka who recently had her graduation ceremony.

Thandokuhle was the first graduate in their family, and Manaka Ranaka could not be more proud of her.

