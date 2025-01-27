The Ranaka family announced the memorial and funeral details of Katlego Ranaka on Monday, 27 January

The family revealed that the singer and actress' memorial service will be held on Thursday, 30 January, while her funeral will be held on Saturday, 1 February 2025

South Africans took to the family's social media to comfort them and pay tribute to Katlego Manaka

The Ranakas confirm Katlego's memorial and funeral details. Image: Katlego Ranaka

The Ranakas have announced the memorial and funeral details of their daughter, Katlego Ranaka who passed away on Thursday, 23 January.

Katlego's sister, Thandokuhle who recently graduated also announced the theme for the services on Monday, 27 January evening.

Thandokuhle revealed on her Instagram account that attendees should be dressed in black and baby blue at Katlego's services.

The memorial services of the 24-year-old will be held on Thursday, 30 January at San Salvador Catholic Church in Leondale, from 14:00 to 16:00.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, 1 February at the same venue from 8:00 to 11:00 and she will be buried at South Park Cemetry.

Tributes pour in for reality TV star

HerMajestyTheBrave said:

"Oh Thando my sweetheart, I am so so sorry. My heart is so broken."

KhadijaSibiya said:

"My deepest condolences mama."

PaballoKgware said:

"Oh Thando. My deepest condolences to you and your family "

Nolzzz replied:

"Yoh unbelievable. I’m so sorry for your loss."

Katie.Mabunda wrote:

"Deepest condolences to the Ranaka family but mostly to KG’s son and Ausi Manaka."

LangaLibalele replied:

"You guys were literally twins and did everything together. I'm so sorry Thando."

BahleHadebe said:

"Oh no, I’m so sorry Thando. My deepest condolences to you and your family."

Motswapo replied:

"My sincere condolences. Yhoo, indeed life is a journey."

Smomondia said:

"No Thando. I’m so sorry my friend. My deepest condolences go out to you and your family. Fly high little angel."

The Ranakas confirm Katlego's funeral details: Images: Katlego Ranaka and Manaka Ranaka

Manaka Ranaka pays tribute to daughter

