AKA's girlfriend, Nadia Nakai joined his family to celebrate what would have been his 37th birthday

Nakai celebrated the late rapper's birthday with his mother, Lynn Forbes and his daughter Kairo on Tuesday

While some fans of the artist were sympathetic, others told her to move on with her life and get a new man

Nadia Nakai celebrates AKA's birthday.

Source: Instagram

Talented musician, Nadia Nakai trended on social media on Tuesday, 28 January when she celebrated AKA's 37th birthday with his family.

The late rapper's mother, Lynn Forbes also took to her social media to celebrate her son's birthday.

Social media channel MDNNews also shared photos of Nadia celebrating her late boyfriend's birthday with his family.

"Nadia Nakai joins the family of the late AKA to celebrate what would have his 37th birthday," says the channel on X.

South Africans celebrate AKA's birthday

@Misah_Mdiza replied:

"Until when? Nadia makade azifumanele indoda entsha" (let's find her a new man).

@nolomoifa said:

"I wanted to say something, but yall will say it's none of my business."

@GlitEdgee wrote:

"When will this mourning period end for Nadia?"

@shaz___m said:

"Happy heavenly birthday to AKA."

@Barffoon wrote:

"I need to come to terms with the fact that the majority of people doesn't have the capability to move on."

@Sir_Mthi wrote:

"Nadia needs a man very fast."

@MrsMonnica responded:

"Also me waiting for the cake to be cut."

@XtraPolitics said:

"My Goat, my Sol when he sees the photos."

IG:tumelotiger10

@TumeloTiger1 wrote:

"She's getting the wife treatment when she wasn't one, not even a fiancee! Lol"

@KMJ1_0 responded:

"That is awesome. Happy birthday to Mega. But we need to be honest about Nadia and being involved with the Forbes family. She needs to move on haii."

Nadia Nakai Celebrates AKA's Birthday With Kairo and Lynn Forbes.

Source: Instagram

Anele celebrates his birthday

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this week that radio and TV personality, Anele Mdoda also celebrated AKA's 37th birthday.

The South African media personality wished the late rapper a happy heavenly birthday on Tuesday, 28 January 2025.

The 947 radio presenter also shared how much she missed the Fela and Versace hitmaker.

