The South African media personality Anele Mdoda recently wished the late AKA a happy heavenly birthday

The late slain rapper was going to turn 37 years old on Tuesday, 28 January 2025

The 947 radio presenter shared how much she missed the Fela and Versace hitmaker

Anele wished AKA a happy heavenly birthday. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

It has been almost three years since the passing of the multi-award-winning rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and many netizens recently celebrated his heavenly birthday.

Recently, the talented South African media personality Anele Mdoda wished the late slain rapper a happy 37th heavenly birthday on Tuesday, 28 January 2025. on social media.

Mdoda also expressed how much she misses the rapper and how his death left a huge hole in the entertainment industry as many also miss his presence.

She wrote:

"Happy birthday SuperMega!!! AKA!!!! Really miss this guy man. The industry misses him. 37 today. Gone but never forgotten. Continue resting!"

Netizens react to Anele's birthday post

Shortly after the star shared the post wishing the late rapper a happy heavenly birthday, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Blaq_Mo said:

"Long live Supamega long live. The memory lives on."

@KatlegoGodKenna wrote:

"I really don't understand how Birthdays are counted sometimes...So he grew even after passing? He would have been 37 today, he's not 37...his life stopped at 35!"

@yeyeye_gugu responded:

"What a wonderful tribute you did on air. I miss him so much."

@Nthabi8827 replied:

"Yoooh Mega! I swear I don't think I'll ever get over his passing. It still hurts namanje but he'll forever live on in our hearts."

@DeevhahD commented:

"Super Mega...I don't like that music genre BUT AKA. He had ALL the attributes of a Celebrity. Infectious!!"

AKA would've turned 37 this year. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai breaks down over AKA's death

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared how Nadia Nakai opened up about AKA's brutal murder.

Nadia Nakai broke down on a Young Famous and African recent episode and spoke more about her grief, saying it was a difficult thing to navigate.

