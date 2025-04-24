Multi-award-winning singer Tyla has kept her love life under wraps, but that hasn't stopped her fans from linking her to other artists

Tyla shared a playful video on her TikTok showing her dancing with a fellow musician

Fans quickly began speculating that the two artists might be dating, especially after noting their chemistry in the clip

A TikTok video shared by Tyla sparked relationship rumours. Image: Marc Piasecki/WireImage, Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

A video shared by Tyla on her official TikTok account has her fans wondering if a certain rapper is her boyfriend. Fans previously linked Tyla with another rapper, Geo, after they saw pictures of them being cosy and the crazy chemistry they had in two of her music videos.

Tyla has kept her personal life under wraps, which has opened room for speculation regarding the identity of her boyfriend.

Tyla sparks relationship rumours

This time, fans believe Tyla is dating rapper WizTheMC after she shared a clip of them dancing together in a playful and flirtatious manner. WizTheMC had shared the same video on his TikTok account a few days before Tyla.

In the viral video, Tyla wore the outfit from her Coachella Weekend 2 performance on Friday, 18 April. The two danced to Tyla’s version of WizTheMc’s song Show Me Love.

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in on Tyla's video

In the comments, fans of the Water hitmaker speculated that she and the rapper are in a relationship. WizTheMc also joined in the fun and commented with lyrics from the song that only fuelled speculation. Others saw that the two were promoting their new single.

Here are some of the comments:

Wizthemc quoted:

“Compared to your touch, a million is nowhere enough 🗣️🗣️🗣️”

ℰ.ℬ🇦🇱 asked:

“Is it just me, or would they look so good as a couple?”

@TashaVibes responded:

“Oh my god, I think there are a couple… the way that they’re dancing together is giving major couple goals. 😍”

@ZaneDaFan advised:

“Lmao, y’all can stop now. They’re just working on their music, nothing more. We need to stop overanalysing everything they do. And let’s not forget that Wiz is half South African. It’s just two homies looking out for each other😅”

@Mia_TheTruth said:

“I was low-key shipping them; I really hope that they’re together.”

Tyla and WizTheMc shared a video of their collaboration and sparked romance rumours. Image: Gilbert Flores/ Billboard, Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Who is WizTheMc?

WizTheMc, born Sanele Sydow, is a South African-German multi-talented rapper based in Toronto, Canada.

He is known for his breakout single, For a Minute which, according to his Wikipedia profile, has over 66 million streams on Spotify.

Tyla added her vocals to his 2025 collaboration with Bees & Honey, Show Me Love which was already a smash hit. The song’s official music video had 11 million views on YouTube.

Kanye West shows Tyla love

Meanwhile Tyla received praise from the most unlikely source.

Briefly News reported that controversial rapper Ye, popularly known as Kanye West, shared a tweet where he showed love to the popular South African Grammy-award-winner Tyla Seethal.

Shortly after Kanye West's tweet was reshared, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to him showing love to Tyla.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News