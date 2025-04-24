Rihanna's fans are convinced that the multi-award-winning musician is pregnant with her third child

Footage shared by a fan account shows the Diamonds singer taking a stroll with her son RZA while wearing baggy jeans and a t-shirt with a bag covering her stomach

Her actions in the video had fans convinced that she is pregnant with her third child with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna's actions in a recent video have convinced fans she's pregnant. Image: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Source: Instagram

A new video of Rihanna taking a stroll has fans convinced she is pregnant with her third child. A picture of the Lift Me Up singer sparked rumours of a third pregnancy in March.

New video gives fresh evidence Rihanna is pregnant again

Now, fresh footage of the mother of two taking a walk with her firstborn son RZA has fans fully convinced that the Grammy Award winner is expecting her third child with her partner A$AP Rocky.

In the video shared by @gabgonebad, a Rihanna fan account on X, the Barbados-born songstress walks with her son RZA in Beverly Hills. The Diamonds singer is dressed in a baggy t-shirt and jeans. She also had a bag covering her stomach.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

One social media user, @ReshaxRe, noticed how Rihanna was walking while holding RZA with her left hand while her right hand was on her back, something pregnant women usually do to compensate for the shifting centre of gravity and strain on their back and posture as the baby grows. @ReshaxRe posted:

“Her hands on her back, child..she ain’t beating the allegations.”

Fans react to new video of Rihanna

In the comments, netizens expressed mixed opinions. While others agreed that Rihanna’s actions in the new video were enough evidence that she is pregnant with her third child, others argued that her fans were reaching.

Here are some of the reactions:

@asleenfsee suggested:

“I guess it’s just a habit by now since she spent half of her life pregnant.”

@47Akmargiela said:

“I just hope she gets her little girl this time 😂😭😭”

@GovindY47406939 highlighted:

“Actions speak louder—allegations need clear, honest answers.”

@venuskaur explained:

“Her stomach is always covered. I think we can pick up on patterns at this point lol.”

@tayviet01 said:

“The bag covering the stomach always gives it away 😭😭 I don’t know why they keep doing that.”

Rihanna says she wants a daughter next

Meanwhile, Rihanna is on record saying she wants to have a daughter with A$AP Rocky.

Speaking with Interview Magazine, the Who's That Chick? singer opened up to the publication's editor in chief, Mel Ottenberg, about how many children she wants to have.

A new video of Rihanna walking with her son has fans convinced she is pregnant. Image: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna and her boo A$AP Rocky have two sons, their first born RZA Athelston Mayers, who they welcomed in 2022, and their second child Riot Rose Mayers who was born in 2023. The billionaire, who clapped back at a fan who said her kids' names are terrible, said she also wants to have a girl one day.

“I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy,” she said.

Rihanna hides her belly amid pregnancy rumours

In related news, Briefly News reported that Rihanna fuelled pregnancy rumours.

While at a grocery store in West Hollywood, she was seen hiding her belly when the paparazzi managed to get a closer shot at her.

Fans of the Love On The Brain hitmaker are more than convinced that she might be expecting her third baby with her bae A$AP Rocky.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News