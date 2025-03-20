Fans are going crazy over a viral picture of Rihanna looking pregnant at a red carpet event

The billionaire hitmaker is a mother to two children with her rapper boyfriend ASAP Rocky

People are excited about the possibility of her being a mother to a third baby, while some trolls came for her

Rihanna has sparked pregnancy rumours again. Image:Dia Dipasupil

Source: Instagram

Is Rihanna pregnant with her 3rd child?

Grammy award-winning singer and actress Rihanna trended after an X photo of her flaunting her baby bump went viral. A fan, @WhyUfikeLate expressed shock and disbelief, that the What's My Name hitmaker was pregnant with her third baby.

Singer Rihanna and her boo ASAP Rocky have two sons, their first born RZA Athelston Mayers, who they welcomed in 2022, and their second child Riot Rose Mayers who was born in 2023. The billionaire recently clapped back at a fan who said her kid's names are terrible.

The photo that has been making rounds is actually from 2023 when Rihanna was pregnant with her second baby.

She was attending the Paramount Pictures presentation dripping in an all-denim look.

Rihanna was pregnant during the 'Smurfs' movie premiere. Image: Ethan Miller

Source: Instagram

Fans react to false rumours of Rihanna's pregnancy

Her fans were happy at the thought of her being a mother again while some defended her from trolls.

@VITO_G_Wagon said:

"Her womb needs to rest."

@Inenekazi1 responded:

"We knew that for a while now."

@DonaldMakhasane joked:

"She's always pregnant."

@SizzleThobile said:

"Her body and she can afford it."

@SophieDecault cried:

"We're never getting another album."

@alex_r0ckz argued:

"I hope it’s true. I mean, her last pregnancy was two years ago. It wouldn't be crazy. They want their kids to be close to their age, which is great!"

@lin____806 defended:

"I kinda have the same plan, really.. when the right person is there, then bring them babies in a close age space and just be done with it. Unless my body proves otherwise. Instead of waiting 10 years to have another baby "no" in that 10 l should be done."

@BurniceAkampwe1 said:

"I wish for her to have like 5 more since she can afford the babies..Y'all were kinda happy when you thought she would be single forever."

Rihanna gushes over her baby daddy

In an interview at a red carpet event, Rihanna spoke about how she is proud of seeing the rapper become a father, adding that her sons are obsessed with him.

“It is a turn-on. It is just like, ‘Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving dad. And my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background actor, I am an extra. Yep! It happens! It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys, they love their dad differently, and I love to see it,” she proudly said.

She then teased her kids' foreheads as someone who proudly wears her.

“The only thing I imagined was probably the forehead on RZA. Riot does not have it. I am like, ‘Wait, are you sure [this is my baby]?’ You cannot lose this thing!”

ASAP Rocky's grandparents are South African

In a previous report from Briefly News, fans were shocked to find out that A$AP Rocky has South African ties. His maternal grandparents migrated from Mzansi to the United States of America.

Netizens reacted with excitement, joking about being related to Rihanna’s children and calling for traditional rituals to welcome them.

Three celebrities who became parents in 2024

Stepping away from rumours and speculation, here are three celebrities who were pregnant and welcomed bundles of joy last year:

1. Angela Atlang

Botswana-born actress Angela Atlang, who portrays Itseng Motsamai in Muvhango, welcomed her baby, Arie, in February last year. Atlang shared the news of her pregnancy on her Instagram account and later shared a photo of her little one.

2. Handre Pollard

Popular rugby player Handré Pollard and his wife, Marise also became parents in 2024. The Springbok flyhalf introduced baby Hunter to the world in an Instagram post in April.

3. Shane Eagle

Award-winning rapper Shane Patrick Hughes, known by his fans as Shane Eagle and his fiancée Nicole Swartz also welcomed the birth of their firstborn, baby Gia last year. Swartz also confirmed on her social media account that they were expecting a bundle of joy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News