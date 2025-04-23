This past Easter weekend, a South African married lady received an extraordinary gift from her husband

A South African Xhosa lady’s heart was melted by her husband’s romantic side after receiving her Easter present.

One Mzansi husband gifted his wife with a R22K appliance.

The woman flaunted her R22K gift online and wowed many people with the new technology.

Husband gifts wife with steam closet

Over the Easter weekend, one husband saw an opportunity to spoil his wife rotten with the latest technology. Thabi Mdange got home and saw a closet steamer in her laundry room.

She was overjoyed by the R22K gift from LG and showed off its incredible features. Mdange filmed a TikTok video that went viral with almost half a million views:

“This is basically an iron, it’s a steamer. This is where you hang your clothes and then they’ll be ironed. You can also refresh them, oh this is beautiful.”

Mdange’s husband listened to her when she admitted to hating ironing and bought her an appliance that would fix her problem. She captioned her video:

“This is the best invention ever invented. Thank you, my husband. I didn’t know this existed. I’m in love.”

The steamer. Here are the functions of the steam closet by LG:

Refresh clothes:

Effortlessly removes unpleasant smells, harmful pollutants, and difficult-to-clean stains.

Steam clothing care:

Has a low-temperature drying system that dries clothing faster than air drying, preventing shrinking and damage caused by heat.

Reduces allergens:

Easily sanitises fabrics and items that are difficult or impossible to wash.

Prevent shrinkage and damage:

Gently dries clothes that require special care without worrying about shrinkage or damage.

Check your look immediately:

The appliance has a mirror to check yourself out immediately after trying on your clothes.

Smart convenience with WiFi:

The appliances allow you to track your clothes from anywhere.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi in awe of steam closet

Social media users were wowed by one woman’s R22K home appliance and commented:

A lady flaunted her R22K gift from her husband in a viral TikTok video.

@Nelly asked:

“Who else thought it was a fridge?”

@Rushaan 🇿🇦 said:

“I'll wait for R3999 from Hisense.”

@Mars🫶🏻 commented:

“I need a machine that will take the clothes inside that ironing machine.”

@Nthabie 🩷✝️| MaMokoena wrote:

“The purpose of money is to make life easier, to pay for convenience.”

@hilton sebati said:

“I’m gonna get this for my wife.”

