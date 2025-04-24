Denise Zimba posted a video update opening up about how she's coping after the High Court ruling that ordered her to return her daughters to their father

In the video, she shared how she finds comfort in cooking and asked her fans for advice regarding her next career plan

Fans flooded the comments with encouragement, emotional support, and career advice

Popular media personality Denise Zimba has shared a new video updating her fans on her well-being. The Generations: The Legacy actress hogged headlines after a High Court ruling ordered her to return her children to her estranged husband in Germany.

Denise Zimba opens up in new video

Denise Zimba shared a playful video on her official X account on Wednesday, 23 April. In the caption, she opened up about her emotional journey. The post was captioned:

“Excuse the Italian music 2my Asian yum lol. One day at a time. I have good and very bad days. But YAHWEH is constantly showing me grace. I’m grateful! You know you’re broke when you’ve got a dish chipped for days! Lol sending ♥️ to @CatriceSA.”

In the video, Denise Zimba proceeded to prepare fried rice. She revealed that cooking has been therapeutic for her.

“Gonna cook to just feel a little bit better. I’m having a really down day. I really miss my girls,” she said.

During the video, the former V-Entertainment presenter revealed her plans for the future.

“Spoke to a really great friend of a friend of mine. Her name is Sabrina. Shout out to Sabrina. She suggested that I should kinda go back to my music as much as I love to act, present or these other things. I’m trying to rebrand, regroup [and] realign with myself,” Denise Zimba added.

Watch the video below:

Fans advise and comfort Denise Zimba

In the comments, netizens advised her on which career path she should focus on next. Several showered her with words of comfort and encouragement.

Here are some of the comments:

@tj7_sa said:

“Ayo, finding yourself isn’t linear. I know whichever wave you catch, you’ll flow✨. You’re an entertaining Presenter too, Denise. Your energy is out of this world🚀🤩 — Godspeed with whatever you decide to do🍀”

@misskandawire1 replied:

“I’m so glad to see you’re still holding onto yourself. I hope you get your girls and your joy back ❤️”

@Puddles_BandzZ advised:

“Get back to whatever makes you feel the most fulfilled 💕”

@siphe_skin urged:

“Why don't you do it all because you're the best in all of them ❣️”

@Tlaxiie shared:

“I loved your character in 'How to Ruin Christmas', so hilarious and gorgeous honey!! 😍✨”

