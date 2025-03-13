Denise Zimba enjoyed some precious moments with her two kids in a new video after losing a custody battle with her husband

The Johannesburg High Court ruled that the two children should return with their father to Germany

The video left South Africans in their feelings with several netizens comforting Denise Zimba as she deals with the ruling

Trust family to be there when days are dark. Denise Zimba spent some quality time with her family after losing custody of her two kids. The media personality recently spoke for the first time after losing the custody battle against her former husband, Jakob Schlichting.

Denise Zimba spends time with family in new video

Denise Zimba isn’t letting the Johannesburg High Court ruling allowing her estranged husband to return with their children to Germany dampen her spirits. A video shared by entertainment blogger MDNNews shows the former Generations: The Legacy actress enjoying quality time with her children. MDNNews shared the video with the caption:

“Denise Zimba with her beautiful family.”

In the video Zimba originally shared on her TikTok account, the actress is getting glammed up in preparation for a photoshoot while her children make brief appearances.

You can watch the video of Denise Zimba spending time with her family below:

Netizens react to video of Denise Zimba spending time with her kids

The video left netizens cutting onions. Several empathised with her and urged her to accept the court ruling and do her best to be a mother to her kids.

Here are some of the comments:

zazamolf🇿🇦🇿🇦 advised:

"Let them go, Mama. Regroup, work hard, work on yourself, and when they come for visits, make the best of it. When the time is right, the Lord will pitch in🫶

Thisa the Mkhulu said:

"They are going to remind him of you, and he will know what he did is bad."

Nic suggested:

"Momma mediate on Jeremiah 29:11. Delay is not denial, God is at work. Hang in there; it's difficult, but there's a reason for everything. ❤️"

user9238130463257 said:

"May God and His Angels surround you and your children. May He fight for you, Mama. I will pray with you!😭😢🥺❤🫂"

OKA JOBE ZN said:

"I'm so broken about your daughters. God will make a plan for you and you will be re-united again with your babies. Don't lose hope."

