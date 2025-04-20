Actress Denise Zimba reveals on her social media account that she spent the Easter weekend without her daughters

The former Generations: The Legacy actress reportedly lost custody of her daughters Mila and Leah to her German ex-husband

Social media users and South Africans comforted the How To Ruin Christmas actress who misses her young daughters

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Denise Zimba, who reportedly lost custody of her daughters earlier this year reveals that she spent Easter without her kids.

This comes after the former Vuzu TV personality had social media at a stand-still when she shared that her best friend had an affair with her ex-husband.

A Facebook page @Divhazhowe has shared Zimba's Instagram post where she posted a message to her daughters.

"Message to my kids. I love you Leah, and Mila. I haven't seen or spoken to you since last Saturday," writes Zimba.

The media personality adds that her body shows that she's bared her children, but no children in sight.

"God only knows why this is happening. The truth will always find its way," adds Zimba.

The fan-favourite actress also shared the video on her X account on Saturday, 19 April.

South Africans and fans of the TV personality took to the post to encourage her to not give up.

South Africans comfort Denise Zimba

Lizelle Van Wyk said:

"This is the saddest thing I've read on social media today. Kids will eventually grow and realize who's the wrong one. May God give her comfort and fill the void. A man should be really evil to do such a thing, knowing very well that she's a good mother and he was just being petty."

Dorothy Mabelebele replied:

"She must go back to Germany, date some German guy and take her kids back."

Faith Mosehla responded:

"If you marry a foreign man do two things, write up a prenuptial agreement that the kids will come with you, the mother after divorce. Request child support lump sum like certain amount that you get after divorce for you to live with your kids in your country. Don't date or marry a foreign man without the resources or money to sustain yourself in his country. Get qualifications like drivers licenses, degree or something first."

Danielle said:

"Same thing happened to cricketer Graeme Smith. His kids with his Irish ex-wife were born in SA and when they divorced, she wanted to take them to Ireland with her. She lost the case and they stayed in SA. Kids usually stay where they were born and where they are most familiar. Denise's kids are German. They are not South African."

Denise Zimba misses her daughters. Images: MissDeniseZimba

Source: Instagram

Denise Zimba: "I was stripped off everything"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in November 2024 that the actress and TV presenter Denise Zimba revealed that she lost everything she built.

The popular actress is set on living her life to the fullest following her recent divorce. She shared in an Instagram video that she was deceived and abandoned by her family and friends.

The star had previously opened up about having to fight to keep her kids, and Mzansi has pledged their support to her.

