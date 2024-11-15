Popular actress Denise Zimba is set on living her life to the fullest following her recent divorce

In an Instagram video, she revealed some heartbreaking news of being deceived and abandoned by her family and friends

The star had previously opened up about having to fight to keep her kids, and Mzansi has pledged their support to her

Denise Zimba is se ton living life to the fullest following divorce. Image: @MDNnewss/X, @missdenisezimba

Life after divorce is going great for South African actress Denise Zimba. She recently celebrated her 36th birthday and shared a touching message on her special day.

Denise opens up about picking up the pieces

In a heartfelt video as she marks her 36th birthday, actress Denise Zimba opens up about the turning points in her life that forced her to rebuild a new life for herself and her children.

"The best thing I could have ever done for myself was to walk away. In this past year alone, I lost my family that I gave so much of myself to have," she shared.

Denise stated that her close friends also betrayed her, leaving her baffled. Her loved ones also turned their backs on her.

"I was lied to and stripped of everything I have built for myself. And now I have to start from the very beginning."

Denise spoke about rebuilding her life from scratch following her divorce, saying she owes it all to her children.

Fans show Denise love on her birthday

Denise's fans showed love to her and shared their heartfelt messages, encouraging her to keep going.

gcwabe17' said:

"Wish more people could learn from you that because you have kids don't have to stay where you are not appreciated. Thank you, Miss Zimba."

kedibone_dintsi complimented:

"Your caption describes my season at this moment. There are no crumbs left. It's like you were like Kedi, here's your story 🙌and I am so proud that God saw my feet enough to wear this single mommy of two on my shoulders. I am blessed and not ashamed of what transpired to what I thought was my perfect ending 😍 Happy birthday, mommy. You are loved, cared for and seen. From a mom to a mom 😍🙌"

louda_louds shared:

"We let the old Zimba rest so the new Zimba can thrive and live!!!! You are a living example of light, love and overall pure energy. You pour so much into the people around you, and sometimes you need to shed people that don’t pour into you. It hurts, it’s hard but it’s important to embrace the woman you are evolving into!!! Those that are for you will congratulate you as you rise! I care for you, I love you, and even though we haven’t yet spent enough time together, know that I am rooting for you, sis!!!! ❤️🔥 SHINE EVEN BRIGHTER !!!!! Happy Birthday my twin."

itukubheka said:

"Happy Birthday Ms Zimba. There certainly is power in choosing yourself, no matter what it may look like on the outside. When we last spoke, I was going through exactly this. I didn't have the words to truly explain what I was going through or feeling. It was like I got hit by a bus and I was told to carry on walking. It's been three years since my marriage ended, and the healing and growth that's been happening has been SURREAL. The beauty is life does go on. May you continue to bloom gracefully."

Denise Zimba shows off at Showmax event

In a previous report from Briefly News, Denise Zimba's hosting gig at the launch of the new Showmax app received a thumbs up.

The former V-Entertainment presenter looked stunning and left fans wanting more screen time for her.

