A woman shared a humbling period of her life when she moved from driving a BMW to walking

The lady lost a job of seven years along with a place she was staying in and she lived at a friend's home

The online community reacted to the story, with many expressing how motivated they are

A woman lost her BWM and home to find herself. Images: @lulublackanese

Source: Instagram

A woman shared how God took everything from her to teach her, her worth, leaving the internet motivated.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @lulamaxalipiworldwide, the lady said she went from driving a BMW Z4 and didn't know what it was like to pay for petrol for seven years because she was driving a company car.

She also moved from her flat to living at a friend's home. The lady said that was a moment in her life she had to face the uncomfortable parts of herself. She did the self-work, got up on her feet again and bought herself a home.

"This period is critical take it as a blessing!"

Lady shares humbling period in her life

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens motivated by woman's humbling story

The video gained over 270k views, with many online users motivated. See the comments below:

@malebotseke945 wrote:

"I'm in that period as we speak, I'm loosing everything and there's nothing I can do about it... My kids can't even write their exams bcoz of me... But I know that I will rise again.. Thank u🙏"

@Kagelelo Samuel commented:

"This year so many people seem to be reshaping and realigning and shifting."

@Lu boo shared:

"I'm right there lost my Audi S3 business home I'm starting over talking public transport. it's truly Humbling. I talk to him everyday now and so grateful for everything little thing. his restoring."

Woman buys land for less than R200 and builds dream home

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who bought land for R300 and built a home.

A new Mzansi homeowner shared her home project on TikTok. The ambitious lady had been inspired by a beautiful home online and decided to use that particular architectural style.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News