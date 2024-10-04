South African actress Denise Zimba has revealed online that she is fighting to keep her children

Denise Zimba previously filed for divorce from her German husband, Jakob Schlichtig, and she was open about it

Netizens are rallying behind the actress, saying they hope she is able to win and keep her children

Denise Zumba filed for divorce from her German husband. Image: @MDNnewss/X

Source: Twitter

Actress Denise Zimba revealed the startling news that she is in a custody dispute over her children. The star did not divulge much information about the legalities of her custody battle, but Mzansi has come out to support her.

Denise Zimba posts video with her kids

In a recent post, Denise Zimba revealed that she is fighting to keep the children she shared with her German husband, Jakob Schlichtig. Zimba gushed over her children.

"I'm fighting to keep my kids … but today I choose peace. Leah🤍Mila. I‘m Proud of you KOPANO! In the storm, I choose peace," she wrote.

"Taking back my life … I have given so much to others, that it always left me depleted, with my cup empty and nothing to give to myself, nor my children. I’m healing, it’s hard and very painful, but I am glad that I am finally in this space of restoration. God, you are so good to me. Thank You."

SA reacts to Denise's post

Netizens are rallying behind the actress, saying they hope she is able to win and keep her children. Netizens had this to say as a way of comforting her:

@wa_mahunguni

"Keeping a child away from his/her mother is actually criminal irrespective of whatever issues you have with the mom unless the mother is a demon😈 but every child needs a mother’s love, it’s crucial."

@Owomthetho

"Eish! And Germans are known to be very ruthless when it comes to their offspring, because they want them to learn their culture, language etc. I hope you have good legal reps🤞🏿. I also know you are acting in the best interests of your nunus. Good luck my angel❤"

@Qaqa_iGqondo

"You must win with God. If you win any other way, you going to fight again. When you win with God you won't even know how you win!"

@Katlego1143557

"Whatever you do , you must never take them to Germany because the father will win full custody 🤞🏾! German laws are very patriarchal & the birth citizen will always win! This battle happens to a lot of black girls married to German guys! SA law will protect you."

Denise Zimba and Hubby divorce

In a previous report from Briefly News, Denise Zimba is reportedly separated from her husband and the father of her children, Jakob Schlichtig.

Reportedly, Denise posted that she was a single parent and sparked a debate on interracial dating.

Source: Briefly News