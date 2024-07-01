Denise Zimba has filed for divorce from her German husband, Jakob Schlichtig, after reportedly catching him in a compromising act

Social media users weighed in on the situation, with many speculating that she failed to satisfy him

Zimba detailed the abuse she endured in court documents, revealing the incident that led to their marriage collapse

South African actress and media personality Denise Zimba is a hot topic on social media after she reportedly aired the dirty laundry about her husband. The star who filed for divorce shared that she caught Jakob Schlichtig in a compromising position.

Mzansi weighed in on Denise Zimba's divorce. Image: @MDNNewss

Source: Twitter

Denise Zimba divorces her German husband, Jakob Schlichtig

Another celebrity couple has bitten the dust, and the reason for their divorce has left Mzansi with more questions than answers. Actress Denise Zimba reportedly ended things with her German husband, Jakob Schlichtig, after she allegedly caught him in a nasty act.

According to a post shared on X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News, the star shared all the details about the abuse she endured in her marriage in court documents. Part of the post read:

"Denise Zimba says her marriage to her German husband, Jakob Schlichtig, collapsed because she caught him playing with himself while texting another woman."

Mzansi weighs in on Denise Zimba's divorce

As expected, social media users had much to say about the actress's divorce. Surprisingly, many concluded that her husband was milking the lizard because she failed to satisfy him.

@Ed_UberDriver said:

"She's dramatic, what did she expect??? Him to jek off without any motivation???? That would be boring..."

@Zweli_Thixo commented:

"He wasn't satisfied "

@asanda_teedow commented:

"If this is the case, then Denise needs to grow up. It's really not that deep."

@khokhas_ wrote:

"Find out from him why she might be failing her wifey duties, and she wouldn't mention those failures in her statement."

