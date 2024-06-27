A South African woman's TikTok video confused viewers who thought she was marrying her sister's husband

She only later clarified that she was actually the Umakotshana, a helper for the real bride, her sister

The clip sparked discussion about the Umakotshana's role in South African weddings

A woman confused netizens about her role in her sister's traditional wedding.

A young South African woman, Zama (@zamanhassengo), had many social media users confused after sharing that she had married her sister's husband.

Woman claims to marry her sister's husband

The confusion was sparked by her TikTok post, in which Zama documented a traditional wedding ceremony and claimed that she was marrying her sister's husband.

In the video, Zama is seen participating in the various festivities of the ceremony, including playing a part during the slaughtering of the cow.

She later clarified in the post's comments section that she was Umakotshana (which literally translates to small bride) for her older sister, who was the actual bride.

According to Lobola Documentary Film, when all the wedding festivities are over, and the bride's family has left, the new bride is left at her in-laws with a helper known as Umakotshana. This person is to assist the bride with the housework and all that's expected of her as a new makoti in the household.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the woman's post

The post garnered many views and comments from netizens, some of whom responded with questions about Zama marrying her sister's husband and others with comments about the Makotshana experience.

blessedismynamo provided some clarity:

"Umakhotshana❤️. For those confused, it's her sister getting married and not her... ."

Nompumelelo Nsibande commented:

"Someone explain the caption in simple terms please ."

Rahbearwas confused:

"It gets worse!!! And your boyfriend understands . Girl, we need a story time cause kanjaniiii?"

Bhathi thought the sisters may be twins:

"I think ingoba bangama twins asoze."

Boss baby wears shared:

"I was once a Makotshana. It's a nice responsibility, I was 10. Loved it."

Ntha-bi was stressed:

"You married your sister husband? how? Or is my English not Englishing?"

