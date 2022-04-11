Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters donated a cow to residents living in Phokwane, Northern Cape

Many South Africans believe that the gesture was a politically motivated attempt to secure votes from the area

South African citizens took to social media to share their disdain on the matter and call out the political party

NORTHERN CAPE - The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) recent gesture has left a bad taste in the mouths of some South Africans after members of the political party slaughtered a cow to feed supporters in Phokwane, Northern Cape.

The feast came as political parties across the country are preparing for ward by-elections.

Members of EFF donated a cow to residents from Phokwane ahead of the ward by-elections. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

The EFF’s Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini told a crowd in the rainy downpour that its time for residents to help themselves since the government has failed them. TimesLIVE reported that Dlamini urged residents to ‘remove’ the African National Congress (ANC) from their communities since the party has continued to make empty promises to them.

Many South Africans took to social media to call out the Red Berets for trying to buy votes while others applauded the grand gesture.

In a video posted on Twitter, the party shared:

“People of Ward 3 in Phokwane, in the Northern Cape, cooking the cow donated by the EFF to the community yesterday.”

Here’s what Tweeps had to say:

@kool_monde commented:

“Xem buying support and membership of the poor with cow meat. How many times will EFF donate a cow? Treating the poor cheap.”

@VK90687734 posted:

“Poor people are given one cow, which costs less than R20 000, to eat and finish in one day. A dagga-smoking king, who gets a salary from the government, receives a car donation worth more than R1 million to use for several years. The Foreign Fighters really undermine and hate poor people.”

@adam_maseko shared:

“Buying votes by a piece of meat #VoetsekEFF.”

@Christo90sikhau said:

“The party you voted for does nothing to the people only available during the election.”

@TheelabThapelo stated:

“EFF donates a cow, people slaughter it_ wasn't there any other use for it(nurture it for milk or sell it for money).”

@mikem_sa added:

“Donating a cow is a temporary solution - teach them how to fish so they can fend for themselves.”

