Xenophobic violence has once again erupted in Diepsloot and the police have been called in to restore order

This prompted the government to hold a meeting with community members to allow them to air their grievances

A man identifying himself as a member of the Zimbabwean Communist party was booed and forced to leave when he tried to speak

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A meeting between the government and Diepsloot community members descended into chaos when a man introduced himself as a member of the Zimbabwean Communist party.

The man was drowned out by angry jeers by the crowd when he tried to talk at an event set up by the government to hear the community's concerns.

A Zimbabwean man was ejected from a meeting between the government and Diepsloot community members. Photo credit: @i_sephara

Source: Twitter

The police escorted the man from the meeting, and home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi told the man that he would not be allowed to take part in the closed proceedings.

The man objected and said that he had been invited to the gathering. Motsoaledi told the man that he had been invited to the wrong meeting and this was between the government and the community members of Diepsloot according to Sowetan LIVE.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Xenophobic violence erupted in Diepsloot prompting calls for the police to intervene and conduct stop and search procedures according to News24.

A member of the ANC Youth League has called on South Africans to carry their IDs with them to prove that they are South African citizens.

"It's unfair": SAPS officers demand proof of citizenship from Tsonga citizen

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a video that showed members of the South African Police Services questioning a middle-aged lady was posted on Facebook.

In the video, a police officer is seen standing next to a man in civies while engaged in conversation with a woman. The police officer asks the lady where her ID book is and that of the gentleman in their company.

Unsatisfied with the reply he got, he went on to ask what an elbow is called in her native language. According to the SABC, the police officers were not convinced that the Diepsloot community member was South African after hearing his xiTsonga dialect.

Source: Briefly News