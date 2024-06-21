A South AFrican woman shared a TikTok video of her Home Affairs wedding, which cost her only R20

The footage showed part of the official wedding signage process and the happy couple exchanging rings

Many netizens congratulated the woman who had previously been heartbroken by a man who didn't pitch for their lobola day

A woman shared her magical Home Affairs wedding day.

Source: TikTok

One lover girl finally got her happily ever after, sealed with a signed marriage certificate, R20 and a shiny ring!

Woman shares R20 Home Affairs wedding

Thus, Mulaudzi (@mulaudzi_thuso) shared a heartwarming TikTok video in which she gave viewers a glimpse into her special Home Affairs wedding day to the love of her life.

In the clip, Thuso showed herself her husband, looking stunning in black garments as they went through the Home Affairs wedding process, signed their marriage certificates and exchanged rings.

Watch the clip below:

Lobola day heartbreak

Thuso is no stranger to sharing about her love life on TikTok. She previously went viral for a video where she revealed that her partner was a no-show and left her hanging on her lobola day two years ago. It is unclear whether the man she said "I Do" to at Home Affairs was the same guy.

SA comments on woman's wedding

The Home Affairs wedding video garnered many views and comments from netizens who showered Thuso with love. Others were curious to know whether her husband was the same man who disappointed her two years back.

NTOMBIEY loved the concept of a Home Affairs wedding:

"This idea is growing more and more in my head. Have a lunch with 50 important people and take that money as a down payment for a house."

Phumelele Ntshulana wondered about the man who left the woman on her lobola day:

"Congratulations is it the same guy who didn't show up for lobola or? not trying to be rude."

user_Lango asked:

"People in the know: can you do this before you get lobola’d or you can’t go to home affairs before bakulobola? Asking for myself. Congratulations sisi."

Murendy03 congratulated the woman:

"Congratulations my baby♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️title changed ."

Nomkhosi Majola loved the wedding clip:

"I was literally smiling through out the whole video ❤️."

pips replied:

"Congratulations. Yoh at least this time around you went straight to home affairs…niya vhuya nanga nisa dovhiwa zwo thoma muthu asi bvelele."

Sikelelwa commented:

"As soon as I have that R75 ndiyaya skat."

Randburg home affairs wedding leaves SA considering budget-friendly option

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman didn't just have her wedding day recorded; she turned it into a viral sensation!

She took us on a journey from getting ready to the moment she said her vows in a TikTok video uploaded on her account, @balie_dm.

She wore a minimalist white wedding dress and signed the marriage certificate with her husband at the Randburg Home Affairs office.

