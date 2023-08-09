A video of a South African couple signing their marriage certificate and paperwork at home affairs has gone viral

In the TikTok post, the woman shares how she and her hubby lacked the funds to host a big wedding party

She was still happy with their decision, and many netizens commended the couple for avoiding pressure and debt

From the décor, catering, venue, photography, entertainment and wedding attire - wedding ceremonies do not come cheap these days.

A local couple didn't allow their lack of funds to get in the way of getting married. Image: @nokulunga_dladla/TikTok

Woman shows off low-budget wedding celebration at home affairs

A woman took to social media to share how she and her husband decided to go sign a marriage certificate at Home Affairs after coming to terms with the fact that they wouldn't be able to afford the wedding of their dreams.

A video posted on TikTok by Dr Nokulunga Dladla-Sibanyoni (@nokulunga_dladla) shows the couple filling in the necessary paperwork and walking together happily as husband and wife.

"The best thing we’ve done for ourselves. Besides being broke and stuff, is not to force things ! We just went to home affairs and lived happily ever after!"

Watch the heartwarming video below:

There are various legal aspects you have to fulfill before you are allowed to have your wedding at home affairs. These include; being legally allowed to get married in South Africa, being aware of the legal consequences that come as a result of your union and that the wedding is valid by complying with all South African laws.

Supportive South Africans react to the video with heartwarming comments

Prudence said:

"Love this for you! Congratulations ."

lesediramsley said:

"10 years ago, I decided to go this route and used the wedding money to buy land and build our house."

Ipsa reacted:

"This was us today ."

NonkululekoMkhize commented:

"Lalela sthandwa, sami, three years ago we did this and siryt yaz... INkosi isasigcinile ♥️."

Zindles replied:

"I love this. Rather invest those funds in something else."

Bongiwe Ka Simelane commented:

"This will be me and my partner next weekhis side of the family abayizwa kahle kodwa ke forever thina and our choices."

Couple pays R70 for wedding at home affairs

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a beautiful couple went viral on Twitter for having a wedding on a budget. The love birds only wanted to get married, and they did just that.

The pictures of their wedding caused a major buzz. Tweep flooded the post with their thoughts about how they spent very little to get hitched.

A set of photos posted by @HermaineM shows a happy couple at Home Affairs after getting married.

