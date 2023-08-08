A video of a woman paging through several notebooks and journals written by her mother has gone viral

The footage shows the books filled with letters, notes, drawings and photos from the lady's childhood

Several netizens were left in their feels upon viewing the video and reacted with sweet comments

A lady was brought tears after she found some journals her mother had compiled, capturing her entire childhood.

A lady was left feeling emotional after discovering how her mother journaled her childhood. Image: @its_yo_baddie_/TikTok

Lady shares TikTok video of mother recording her childhood moments in a notebook

Lesley Louwskitter (@its_yo_baddie_) posted a video on TikTok showing several books filled with writing, drawings and photos capturing her sweet childhood memories and milestones.

"So I found this book where my mom journaled my entire childhood," she wrote in the video.

When we look back on our journals, we can relive the moments that made us happy, proud, or grateful. This can be a source of comfort and joy, especially during difficult times.

Milestones are a great time to reflect on our accomplishments and appreciate how far we've come. Journaling about our milestones can help us savour the moment and stay motivated to achieve our goals.

Cute video leaves social media users left feeling emotional and nostalgiac

Uncle.Waffles wrote:

"I am CRYING ."

LelonaNashwa replied:

"Moms are really just girls ❤️."

Nana commented:

"Take it to your nearest printing shop, ask that they scan it and turn it into a book with glossy paper and also have a soft copy to preserve it."

zelkadiiisaid:

"I’ll do this for my future baby ."

rea 023 wrote:

"My mom had a wall in her office filled with cards I’d written to her, pictures and little notes I’d write to her and taking it down after she passed."

Keletso Scheepers responded:

"I’m not crying. You are."

