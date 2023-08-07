A woman from the East Rand shared the story of how she struggled to register her quintuplets for Grade R

The woman laughed and joked about how she had to fill in a lot of paperwork and make a lot of ID copies

Netizens were touched: some said they wouldn't cope, while others remarked thy they wished they had triplets at the very least

A mother of quintuplets gave a humorous take on raising quintuplets. Image: @quintuplets.s.a

Source: TikTok

An Ekurhuleni mother of quintuplets shared the stress of registering five kids for grade R!

The woman shared her struggles in a hilarious video where she and her troop of cute children journeyed through the experience of registering for school.

Quintuplets' mother registers her children for grade R in TikTok video

@quintuplets.sa's video went viral, and it touched the hearts of 596K netizens, who could not imagine how hard it is for her to raise five children at once. She tells the story of the day she went to register for Grade R with her children.

She had to make five ID copies and complete five registration forms independently. It seemed as though the children were enjoying themselves. The children made headlines five years ago when the mother gave birth at the Botshelong Hospital in Vosloorus. TimesLive reported that only five quintuplets had been born since 1960 in Mzansi.

Watch the video:

Compassion and desire for multiples reign in the comments

Netizens' comments blended humour and compassion for the mother of five.

Nandi Mninzi said:

"Five human beings that will lose their shoes? I would die."

Mbulazi Oblack kaNyambose remarked:

"You're so blessed. Every time I fall pregnant, I wish that I could get triplets."

Simphiwethobekazu added:

"I would cry my whole life."

User1291180579563 exclaimed:

"At least you're entertained. I can imagine all five of them trying to talk at the time, looking for your attention."

OkaMaKhanyile pointed out:

"You bought them an entire class."

