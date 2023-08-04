A man and a woman expecting their baby joyously danced in the labour ward to show how excited they were about being parents

The father was particularly energetic and displayed his skill on the dancefloor with a mixture of moves from various genres

One of the most difficult periods in pregnancy is the final trimester which has a toll on the expectant's body and emotions

An excited mom and dad-to-be got down to celebrate their upcoming baby. Image: @masangwenis

A Zulu couple danced for joy in anticipation of their child being born.

The father busted some sweet moves as he showed how ecstatic he was to be a father.

Man and woman dance excitedly for baby's arrival in TikTok video

South Africans came out in droves to feel the young man's dance moves and sympathize with the hardships of the final lap of the third trimester.

@masangwenis's TikTok video went viral and clocked in over 1 million views, and 116K likes.

In the video, the happy dad performs hip-hop dances and Sjebha. His wife joins in the fun as they celebrate that they are about to be parents.

The third trimester is an emotionally and physically-challenging period

The third trimester of pregnancy is said to be the most physically and mentally challenging time during pregnancy. Backaches, shortness of breath, heartburn and frequent toilet visits mark this period.

According to Mayo Clinic, it's also an emotionally turbulent period for the mother. This is because the reality that you're about to be a parent kicks in.

Watch the video:

South Africans celebrate with expectant parents on TikTok

Netizens joined the woman in her celebration of giving birth. Women also jokingly hit on the man.

Mbalenhle Mjoli said:

"I just fell pregnant looking at this video."

Nosihlesindy@khumza commented:

"I find myself loving these parents even though I don't know them."

Ngunezi blessed the couple.

"Enjoy each other, and may your relationship last. Take care of brother-in-law, and may God preserve your relationship."

Njabulo Khumalo added:

"The dad and I are one regarding the issue of dancing."

Andile Mofokeng remarked:

"Now you guys look the same."

