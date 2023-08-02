A funny video of a young man dancing in a stiff manner has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows the Sprigbok fan busting some questionable dance moves during a live rugby match

Many South Africans were amused by the man's dance and commented with heartwarming messages

A video of a Springbok fan dancing in a funny manner during a rugby match manner had South African netizens amused on the socials.

A Springbok fan displayed stiff dance moves at the stadium. Image: @khumithebish/TikTok

The entertaining video posted on TikTok shows the young man dancing stiffly in the stadium spectator seats without a care in the world.

Watch the video below:

The Springboks kicked off a bumper 2023 season against Australia in Pretoria in July in the opening round of the shortened Castle Lager Rugby Championship. According to SA Rugby, they then faced Argentina in Johannesburg in their final match on home soil before the build-up to their Rugby World Cup defence started.

In August, the Boks will travel to Argentina to take on the Pumas before facing Wales and the All Blacks in Rugby World Cup warm-up matches in Cardiff and London in the final build-up to the global showpiece in France, which kicks off on the second weekend in September.

South Africans commend the young man for unapologetically enjoying himself

ByronlovesTracy commented:

"Looks like he was having a jol. Good for him."

helé❤️‍ said:

"Ag shame he's cute."

SassySquatch wrote:

"Other people are so bitter and small and this kid is setting an example of how to be a free spirit. Can't break any soul like that down."

Techno replied:

"Bro enjoyed himself stadium vibes ."

New Creation Taxidermy said:

"He is great!!!! Example of just having good fun!!!!"

Angelique commented:

"I immediately knew this boy was gonna be TikTok famous the instant I saw him ."

White South African man slays Bhepha challenge

Source: Briefly News