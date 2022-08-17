A sizable man recorded a dance clip that had people commenting on nothing else but the size of his arms

Twitter user @kulanicool shared the clip in utter disbelief, taking a humorous approach to the matter

The people of Mzansi could not believe their eyes and took to the comment section to discuss what they just saw

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

While the fitness craze is still a thing, Johnny Bravo over here has taken things to another level. Seeing a hella buff man dancing left people with a lot of questions.

A video of a man with huge arms dancing left many with questions. Image: Twitter / @kulanicool

Source: Twitter

It is no secret that people go to the extreme to get a certain type of physique. However, whatever this man is doing has people tripping.

Twitter user @kulanicool came across a video of a man with arm muscles bigger than his head, dancing. While the man has got some lit moves, there is no way to see past his gigantic arms.

“Someone's pillar of strength ”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The people of Mzansi take a minute to try and figure this one out

Not a single person commented on the man’s moves, lol. The size of his arms left peeps with wide eyes and a lot of questions. People were confused and intrigued all at the same time.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@PertuO_Grace said:

“Yoh... Are those biceps healthy? ”

@malusimudau_ said:

“How do these guys become like that cause it's not purely from exercising?”

@fearless_omphy said:

“Are those arms real?”

@mokoenasphoza said:

“He's walking like O Kakile”: Video of insanely buff man has SA rolling on the floor

In related news, Briefly News reported that a video clip of one hectically buff man has raised a few eyebrows online. It seems South Africans are concerned for the man's health, with many people suspecting he used some risky steroids to build such a huge physique.

Heading online, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the video.

"Every woman's weakness," he captioned the post along with a laughing face emoji.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News