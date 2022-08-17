Video of Buff Man Busting Some Serious Moves Leaves People With Many Questions, Those Arms Are Distracting
- A sizable man recorded a dance clip that had people commenting on nothing else but the size of his arms
- Twitter user @kulanicool shared the clip in utter disbelief, taking a humorous approach to the matter
- The people of Mzansi could not believe their eyes and took to the comment section to discuss what they just saw
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
While the fitness craze is still a thing, Johnny Bravo over here has taken things to another level. Seeing a hella buff man dancing left people with a lot of questions.
It is no secret that people go to the extreme to get a certain type of physique. However, whatever this man is doing has people tripping.
Twitter user @kulanicool came across a video of a man with arm muscles bigger than his head, dancing. While the man has got some lit moves, there is no way to see past his gigantic arms.
Viral video of crew setting a groove on fire with their lit dance moves has the people of Mzansi screaming
“Someone's pillar of strength ”
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
The people of Mzansi take a minute to try and figure this one out
Not a single person commented on the man’s moves, lol. The size of his arms left peeps with wide eyes and a lot of questions. People were confused and intrigued all at the same time.
Take a look at what some had to say:
@PertuO_Grace said:
“Yoh... Are those biceps healthy? ”
@malusimudau_ said:
“How do these guys become like that cause it's not purely from exercising?”
@fearless_omphy said:
“Are those arms real?”
@mokoenasphoza said:
“He's walking like O Kakile”: Video of insanely buff man has SA rolling on the floor
In related news, Briefly News reported that a video clip of one hectically buff man has raised a few eyebrows online. It seems South Africans are concerned for the man's health, with many people suspecting he used some risky steroids to build such a huge physique.
Funny video of man crushing entire loaf of bread into the size of 1 slice has social media users in disbelief
Heading online, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the video.
"Every woman's weakness," he captioned the post along with a laughing face emoji.
New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News