A pair of expectant mothers passed the time in the maternity wards by breaking it down on the dancefloor

The women, who were at a hospital in Ekurhuleni, danced because they didn't have anything to do

Dancing is said to be beneficial for pregnant women as it keeps the women fit and helps with their joints and muscles

Pregnant women decided to shake their bodies while at the hospital. Image: @jabulilemaseko309

Source: TikTok

A viral video of pregnant women dancing has TikTokkers in their feelings and loving the joy of motherhood.

The video of the bubbly women shaking their bellies and bodies will surely warm the heart of anyone who knows what it feels like to be happy during pregnancy.

Pregnant women dance in the hospital on Tiktok video

The video, posted by @jabulilemaseko309, got over half a million views and hundreds of comments.

In the video, three women at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, are in the maternity ward and expect to give birth any moment as they are 40 weeks pregnant. Two women pass their time by dancing and moving their bodies to keep themselves from boredom.

Dancing is one of the ways that pregnant women can get exercise. The benefits of dancing while pregnant include strengthening the muscles, working the heart and lungs and keeping the expecting mother flexible.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi loves dancing pregnant women in video

Netizens enjoyed the video and enjoyed seeing pregnant women dancing before giving birth.

User4458120952096 said:

"What I like in that ward is that you become a loving family."

User6291521640962 added:

"I will be dancing in December. I can't wait."

Celeste Nthabi SBWLed the vibe.

"I didn't have this at Netcare. It would have been nice to be with other pregnant ladies but I was placed in a private room."

Edwardmumba285 pointed out:

"People don't sleep. They work hard."

User3710408143456 commented:

"I can't wait to have fun in the labour room."

Scelo Pinkrose Mlilo said:

"You guys are having fun neh."

A gorgeous woman dances while pregnant in TikTok video

In a similar story, Briefly News wrote that an elegant woman danced to a popular song while pregnant on TikTok.

The woman moved her body to a song by Burna Boy in the video, and netizens loved her flexibility.

TikTokkers blessed her and said that her child would be a dancer.

