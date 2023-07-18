One woman who was admitted to the hospital went viral because of her uplifting energy and dance moves

The tumour patient entertained other patients in the ward by singing and dancing to the popular amapiano song Mnike

South Africans admired her cheerfulness despite her health problems and showed her love on social media

A video of a hospital patient dancing to 'Mnike'. Image: @chantebrandon

Source: TikTok

A woman undergoing treatment for a tumour at the Tambo Memorial Hospital In Boksburg demonstrated the incredible power of positivity. Even though she was unwell, she spread joy through a dance performance in a ward.

Vibey woman dances to amapiano hit song at the hospital

The woman's lively moves to the hit amapiano song Mnike entertained fellow patients and touched the hearts of thousands nationwide.

She can be seen in the clip uploaded on the TikTok account @chantebrandon busting energetic dance moves.

Energetic hospitalised woman goes TikTok viral

The clip's popularity skyrocketed with a viewer count of 228 000 in just two days.

One of the other patients can be heard cheering and hyping her in the background, adding to the uplifting atmosphere.

Many people showered the woman with admiration, respect, and well-wishes. They praised her for spreading positivity and making her hospital stay a pleasant one for others.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTok users complain about cracked hospital walls

@nonhlanhlanthupin said:

"Reminds me of kwaze kwamnandi e South Africa. "

@fariedadavies70 posted:

"Awesome entertainment. Love the vibe. Government hospitals though, they should really give them walls some paint. "

@jamiecollins976 asked:

"What hospital is that? Wow love the video but the walls though."

@cyan51jhb stated:

"I’m here for the hype lady.Yaaas, yaas."

@keitu053 mentioned:

"You are discharged as of this minute go home, you are healed.❤️❤️❤️Take your hype girl with you. You are healing others without realising. ❤️"

@mrskasagga wrote:

"That hospital just looks like it’s gonna cave in."

@jsomething_12 added:

"Look what that corner looks like. Hell no people will get sick. I hope someone sees this."

@sammajestic7

"Remember God says I know the plans I have for you so trust and fight. He is working always, just keep faith. I love your energy girl."

