One South African woman took to social media to share that she is the proud owner of a new shack

The 19-year-old raved about having her own place and posted a TikTok video showing her humble abode

TikTok users joined her in celebrating her independence, saying that bigger and better things were headed her way

A young woman showed off her new home. Image: @newswithyetsole

A 19-year-old woman celebrated her newfound independence by proudly showing her modest shack and the keys to her own abode.

Video montage of woman flexing her new shack goes viral

The TikTok video, uploaded yesterday, warmed the hearts of more than 126 000 viewers and garnered an impressive 12 000 likes.

The lady @newswithyetsole turned the snapshots into a video montage displaying the exterior of her small home.

For many young adults in Mzansi, owning a place to live independently is a distant dream, overshadowed by the challenges of financial instability and rising living costs.

Independent woman impresses social media users

Countless congratulatory messages streamed in her comments section, and people praised her for becoming self-reliant.

Many mentioned that nothing comes close to the sense of warmth and belonging that comes with owning a home.

See the photos below:

TikTokkers congratulate young woman on new home

@donnabae_l

"Congratulations boo! As long as you are happy chommi! "

said:

@tumi_flames mentioned:

"I’m super proud of you.❤️❤️❤️Congratulations mama."

@nthabiwalekgarebe stated:

"Address is important. It's your own. Congrats."

@mokgadisami commented:

"Waiting for such moments.❤️"

@sphiwedube533 said:

"No matter what, we all need a roof. So this is a roof. Congrats my dear. "

@zwanem wrote:

"Congratulations my sister we all start somewhere.❤️"

@msacho26 stated:

"No matter how small a win is a win, we start small and go big."

@lwande31 posted:

"Small beginnings, mean bigger achievements in the near future.❤️"

