A married couple's TikTok video showing the building process of their home inspired many people

The wholesome video shared two days ago was seen by more than 3.4 million people across the world

TikTok users took to the comment section to congratulate the lovebirds on the huge achievement

A young married couple posted a TikTok video documenting the construction process of their beautiful new home.

Couple's video of stunning new home captivates millions of viewers

The video was uploaded on the TikTok account @anyiandbibi and became a viral hit, with 3.4 million views.

The video begins with a simple shot of an empty plot of land, gradually transitioning into a timelapse of the construction process.

Viewers witness the building of the house from its foundation, brick by brick, until it finally stood tall.

Throughout the video, the couple's love and excitement for their new home were on full display. They hugged each other, celebrating the realisation of their dreams. They also expressed their gratitude to God for making it all possible.

TikTok Video of a Newly Built Home Inspires Viewers Worldwide

Many viewers expressed a desire to tap into the couple's blessings, hoping that the joy and prosperity evident in the video would somehow extend to their own lives

Watch the video below:

Netizens wish married couple happy memories in new home

@queenjennifere said:

"Congratulations dear I tap from your blessings more to come."

@showboi28 posted:

"May the Lord God Almighty bless you guys."

@_officialuchman stated:

"This is so satisfying to watch."

@dezsire22 mentioned:

"It was destined to happen. In Jesus' name am next in line for my blessing."

@krystine62 commented:

"Congratulations. The Lord that did yours will do mine, amen."

@god_win7 wrote:

"It should always be our prayers that the will of God be done in our lives. Not craving and tapping into someone's wealth which you don’t know its source."

@stellah256 said:

"God help those who help themselves, together we can thank for putting God first."

@annahkabika wrote:

"Now make more babies in that beautiful home.God bless you both."

