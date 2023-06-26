Facebook User Presents Woman With Furniture After Group Members Ridicule Her One-Bedroom Shack
- One woman took pictures of her one-bedroom shack to a Facebook group but received some negative feedback from trolls
- But in true Mzansi fashion, when negative users drag a humble citizen online, it calls for social media intervention with good deeds
- Although the woman tried to swat off one nay-sayer, it was difficult dealing with all of them, which earned her free furniture
A brave lady won herself free furniture from a fellow group member after she was ridiculed for the way her one-room shack looked.
Woman shares photos of her small but neat zozo
Facebook user Minnie Minnie Sdudla shared a picture of her humble home on a bedroom decoration group seeking advice and validation on her home improvement.
The Mail&Guardian says that no two shacks are the same as more and more different people move into informal settlements, but this group of people didn't seem to understand this principle.
Even though there were plenty of well-wishers, who complimented the neatness of her home, some trolls came out to play:
@Aubrey Lutendo Faith Rashaka laughed:
"Too much plastic inside this mkhukhu. If it can catch fire you are in trouble "
Aubrey received a few chuckles from his gang but the homeowner bravely slapped back:
@Minnie Minnie Sdudla:
"Aubrey Lutendo Faith Rashaka thanks for the joke but for me its the peace than renting while not working, or staying with someone. l have peace where l am"
Carpenter puts the jokers to shame
Aubrey's comments were not as other users pointed out more misplaced decoration mistakes. One user harshly asked:
@Alitta Rikhotso:
"Did you know that even if you don't have a cabinet you can still pack your stuff neatly? Your setting is not nice at all♀️"
The homeowner had grown quiet at this point up until one good samaritan did something about the issue:
@Terro Mahlungu asked:
"Where do u stay? I can build you a cupboard for free."
The question received quick attention from other users, some asking for donations too, others applauding the man for his good deeds:
@Nompilo Lekhuleni said:
"Terro Mahlungu God bless you "
This woman's home decor patience paid off
In another Briefly News report, a young lady impressed Mzansi with her stylishly furnished home.
In the video, captioned "Bit by bit, I did it" the user identified as Vanessa captions various pieces of furniture and appliances being delivered to her home.
