A woman took to social media to share a video showing her family's reaction to her new haircut.

A woman's family found her new look surprising and amusing. Image: @cindiwemosiane/TikTok

Source: TikTok

“A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.” Coco Chanel wisely uttered this quote, as she knew the power of a good haircut. That power she referred to is the confidence and sharpness of a new look and feel.

“The Big Chop” is a nickname most women in the natural hair community will be familiar with. It is done to cut off all of your relaxed or damaged hair, leaving you with natural hair only, either a buzzed cut or a small afro, ear length curls or a full shaved head of hair, Naturally Curly states.

Woman shows family her new hairdo

In the TikTok post, the woman is seen at the salon getting her hair cut before switching to various clips, showing her family members' first reactions to the new look.

Every member responded with surprise and laughter upon seeing the woman, but it was her uncle that took the cup. The man is heard referring to the woman as a man and calling her 'boy boy' in a sarcastic yet hilarious tone.

Netizens amused by the family's reaction

South Africans couldn't help but join in all the laughter, especially upon seeing the uncle's blunt response to his niece's new look.

river_een_ commented:

""Nangu omunye seyendoda" ."

indonii1 commented:

"Ngamthanda umalume."

Nhla. wrote:

"Bengithi uyahlekisa mina uyafaneleka kodwa ❤️."

Zamantungwa said:

"Umuhle kodwa boy boy."

tamaramashele replied:

"Aw, it's nice", kodwa she laughed first ."

Your Resident Rockstar ️‍ wrote:

"uMalume kodwa ✋."

