One brave lady with alopecia has posted a video on TikTok, that has since gone viral, showing how she’s embraced her hair struggles

In the clip, @Witney8 noted that she has mild alopecia, which led to some online peeps making nasty comments about her hairline because of her condition

The good sis then cut her pink braids, shaved off her hair and showed how amazing she looks and feels rocking a stunning buzz cut

A pretty young lady with alopecia has posted a video on social media showing how she truly is embracing the gorgeous woman she is, despite the struggles her condition has caused her.

The gorgeous hun decided to embrace her alopecia, instead of allowing the nasty comments of others to get her down. Image: @Witney8/TikTok.

TikTok user, @Witney8, added various captions to the clip, explaining that the mild alopecia she has causes her to lose hair, adding that sometimes she would wake up with patches on her head.

The beautiful young lady sadly added that people on the socials have been teasing her and making nasty comments about her condition, writing:

“Some people on this app would make fun of my hairline.”

But the good sis decided to take matters into her own hands, cutting off her pink braids, shaving her head and showing off a stunning-looking buzz cut that fit her face perfectly.

In the clip, it is apparent that after @Witney8 shaved her head, her confidence suddenly skyrocketed, with the beaut looking like a million bucks with her glowing skin, sculpted brows and cute dimples, adding the caption:

"I look hot."

Many TikTok users commended the brave woman and complimented her natural beauty, which was showcased even more after the haircut:

Nompumelelo Mazibuko said:

“I love how her smile got brighter.”

Jessica Mashaba reacted:

“Gorgeous, mama. Haibo, haibo.”

Khanyisa_Jaceni added:

“My baby. You look gorgeous.”

Callmefeigh commented:

“You’re gorgeous.”

