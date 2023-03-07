A woman decided to make content from her hard life while living with her parents, who have shown her no mercy

The lady is forced to put up with being put to task over being an adult who still has to rely on her parents and live at home

One video of the TikTokker's struggle touched people who could see how hard she was trying to get the best out of it

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A woman on TikTok was going through a rough patch and showed people how she copes with unemployment. The lady detailed that she is forced to live with her parents full-time.

A South African lady has to live with her parents due to unemployment, and they make her do countless chores. Image: TikTok/valentinrussanov

Source: UGC

People were touched as the lady said she felt like a live-in maid. The video showed internet users that the lady tried her best to stay positive.

Mzansi lady does dishes to earn her keep in parents' home

A lady, @angikho.special, opened up about the challenges of living at home as an adult. The creator made a video where she made her dishwashing duties look aesthetic.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video:

South Africans relate to unemployed lady

Many South Africans thought that the woman was doing her best. Unemployment affects the youth, and people in the comments were happy to show support and assured her she was not alone.

Light_upon_me commented:

"The cooking and cleaning. I’m tried."

User commented:

"Relatable. The every day cooking and cleaning after everyone. Sometimes take insults here and there."

That_xo hun commented:

"Stay at home daughters unite."

Siphokazi Figlan commented:

"Reading the comments is breaking my heart, haibo."

Vibes and Inshallah commented:

"The insults, lack of privacy, no one caring about the boundaries you try to set, having a curfew despite being an adult."

thepreciousone19 commented:

"It’s even hard to get out of bed sometimes."

Lihle commented:

"Mentally it breaks us but we keep cleaning cause sizothini. But I know God will make a way."

thandile mthembu commented:

"Terrible position to be in. Overworking yourself just so they won't be talks. Worse, when you apply online."

Tebogo Mkateko Nxuma commented:

"Not to mention having to ask for money for toiletries and then they make a noise before even giving it to you."

Man living in caravan exposes how family mistreated him when he was unemployed

Briefly News reported a story about a man's family issues that caused a buzz. People shared opinions after hearing a man's story of facing unemployment.

The man shared how the years when he had no job were some of the hardest because of family. The man detailed a story of mistreatment at the hands of his family members.

A tweep, @NyikoooP, shared a confession posted anonymously on a Facebook page, Bizana Magazine. In the post, the man responded to a family member who said he never wanted to help financially at home when building their house and instead chose to live in his caravan.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News