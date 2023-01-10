A man told his side of the story after a family member posted about him anonymously

The Facebook user shared a heartbreaking story of being mistreated by family because of unemployment

People showed their support after the heartbreaking story of how families can switch up on a person

A story about a man's family issues caused a buzz. People shared opinions after hearing a man's story of facing unemployment.

A man explained why he doesn't want to support his family and prefers to live in his caravan. Image: @LeeMpaki

Source: Twitter

The man told people to have the years when he had no job with some of the hardest because of family. The man detailed a story of mistreatment at the hands of the family members.

Man explains his side of situation after family member's confession

A tweep @NyikoooP shared a confession posted anonymously on a Facebook page, Bizana Magazine. In the post, The man was responding to a family member who said that he never wants to help financially at home when it comes to building their house and that he instead chooses to live in his caravan.

The guy who lives in the caravan shared his story anonymously and said that his family treated him badly when he was unemployed. He claims that his family even kicked him out of the home and forced him to sleep in a shack with chickens in the other room. The man said everything changed when he got a job and now he's keeping to himself in the caravan.

South Africans discussed how toxic families can be. Online users commented on the post with their opinions. Many people confirmed that families can mistreat their own.

@kamakhamnandi1 commented:

"I like this guy's life."

@Asi_Dreher commented:

"My man’s doesn’t owe anyone mos….. let him live the caravan life in peace."

@waluwande commented:

"Simplify your life! I like that caravan."

@Balu_Zuma commented:

"Families are toxic."

@DreamVillian153 commented:

"Move out and block everybody."

@lEsethuHasane commented:

"I support everyone who middle fingers a once mean family to them"

@LeeBoysen commented:

"Move out and move on mos why do you keep going back?"

@cwenga_dlova commented:

"You don't ill treat those who don't have anything even if they are family. Families do this a lot."

Mzansi influencer warns SA peeps to keep salaries secret from parents

Briefly News previously reported that Twitter users talked about the importance of not telling people how much they earn. An online user advised people who have dependents.

Many people gave reasons for why they agreed with the idea of keeping their income private. People discussed some of the challenges they faced after getting a job.

A popular tweep @SthembiD gave people the key to maintaining peace in their lives. The lady tweeted that it is never a good idea to tell parents exactly how much they earn.

Source: Briefly News