A doting father clapped back at someone who was complaining about his child's behaviour while at church

One loving dad shared a picture of his child having fun when an online user commented with guidance on how to raise the child

The little girl's father replied and let everyone know that he tried to do as the stranger said and the video of him trying was a hit with Twitter users

One parent decided to defend his little girl from an internet stranger. The father responded to a netizen who was giving him parental advice.

One parent got a comment from an online user telling him to teach his child how to behave and the dad posted a video in response.

Source: Getty Images

A picture of a kid playing during church time made an online user drop some parenting wisdom no one asked for. The dad took the suggestion in stride and actually tried it and posted a video of the results.

Tweeps amused by video of dad's response to peep's parenting advise

A popular Twitter user @Bonisile_RMS shared a picture of his kid wearing someone's heels at church. A stranger on the internet commented on the photo telling the dad that he should teach his daughter how to respect other people's space.

The netizen accused the child of disturbing other people who work at the church. In the tweet, the person wrote:

"Teach your child to read the environment. "

Replying to the comment, the parent posted a video where he tells his child the exact same words. Online users were in stitches over how the kid continued to play around the house while the dad tried to impart the lesson.

@wtaxesrager commented:

"When adults act like they were never naughty as kids, it gets kinda weird."

@Favour_sedwaa commented:

"Omo beautiful petty content. I love this energy."

@chef_charlotte commented:

"Well done Sir. I love your work."

@ayanda_jane commented:

"This is petty, I love it."

@lyfe_ofchris commented:

"Wholesome."

@AyotokeO commented:

"This is too hilarious."

@ChuRemii commented:

"Can’t get over this."

@SupernovaMomma commented:

"Love it. Prepare the environment with them in mind. Maybe develop a children’s church."

@mora_og commented:

"This has to be the best response."

