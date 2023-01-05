A woman shared some financial advice for people who still support their families while working

One lady told people to keep their salary private from everyone in their lives, especially parents who may depend on them

The tweet caused a buzz and people gave reasons explaining why it is important to not tell people how much you earn

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Twitter users talked about the importance of not telling people how much they earn after an online user decided to advise people who have dependents.

A woman advised people to never tell people how much they earn including their families. Image: SDI Productions/mjhollinshead

Source: Getty Images

Many people gave reasons for why they agreed with the idea of keeping their income private. People discussed some of the challenges they faced after getting a job.

A lady advises people to keep salaries a secret

A popular tweep gave people the key to maintaining peace in their lives. The lady tweeted that it is never a good idea to tell parents exactly how much they earn.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi peeps are always keen to share financial advice. Many people even gave examples of why it could be a bad idea. People shared some of the things they've been through because of parents who wanted to know their monthly income.

@ThembalamiMung1 commented:

"One year I didn't tell my mom how much I was making and my then BF bought a car and she said I was the one who bought it. Lapho, I was earning R5000."

@dladla_miss commented:

"My parents know and it’s all good. My dad gives me money when I need it. Akuna black tax."

@hlapisimotse commented:

"I always hide that info."

@Bongani_Dla added:

"I agree."

@feeshm commented:

"The same goes for siblings, friends and co-workers."

@KingMampa commented:

"They'll just see by your doings gore neee man, this one got money."

@ptmugadza commented:

"Telling anyone is a mistake. Even your partner."

@kevi_supermega commented:

"Apart from me and my business partner, no one knows how much I make or when I get paid, it eats my gf everyday."

Lady tells peeps how to save R15.4k, Mzansi stans simple money-saving method

Briefly News previously reported that Ess Mukumbo, the Financial Mail columnist, was eager to save cash. She showed people that it is possible to set aside a certain amount each week.

Online users were impressed with the simple-to-follow template. Many people were keen to start saving in the new year.

One tweep @EMukumbo showed people that they could end the year with R15 000. The lady shared a template that shows that if one saves R350 every week, each month, they will be able to hit the goal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News